What time will Andor season 2 episodes 10 to 12 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

Andor season 2 is all set to air its final three episodes at 6 pm PT on May 13, 2025, exclusively on Disney+. Not only will it conclude season 2 of the series, but it will also bring the show to an end.

Ad

Going into the Andor season 2 finale, fans can certainly expect to see a lot go down. Once again, with the clock being turned a year forward, the show will certainly bring fans closer to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and connect the show to the film.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.

Release timing for Andor season 2 finale in all regions

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As previously mentioned, the Andor season 2 finale will premiere on Disney+ at 6 pm PST on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. However, this is only the release timing for the show in the U.S.A.

The table below shows at what times the episodes will premiere in each region:

Date Time Zone Tuesday, May 13, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Ad

Where to watch the Andor season 2 finale?

The final three episodes of Andor season 2 will exclusively premiere on Disney+ on May 13, 2025. To watch the show, however, viewers will require a valid subscription to the service.

Those who already have a subscription to Disney+ won't have to pay a further fee to access the show.

Is there a preview for the Andor season 2 finale?

Currently, a preview for the last three episodes of the Star Wars series isn't available. However, fans can expect a preview for the episodes to go up when the episodes premiere on Disney+.

Ad

Going into the episodes, fans can expect to see Andor and K-2SO going on missions together, featuring many more connections to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Andor season 2 episode 9 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the Ghorman Massacre, Mon Mothma looks to make a speech calling Palpatine and the Empire out. She enlists the help of Bail Organa to get her out of Coruscant once she makes the speech. However, Luthen warns her that the people Organa enlisted are corrupt and informs her that he will be sending Cassian from his side to make sure she makes it out.

Mothma also finds out that the ISB has bugged her and is spying on her. During the day of the speech, Cassian is ready for the extraction, and Bail Organa invites Mon Mothma to the Senate table to give the speech. What follows is her calling the events that took place on Ghorman a genocide and labeling Palpatine as a monster. This leads to the ISB trying to arrest her.

Ad

However, Cassian is able to get there in time and is able to get Mothma out safely. He then takes her to Luthen's team and heads back to Yavin. At Yavin, Cassian tells Bix that he intends to quit the Rebellion so that they can spend more time with each other. Unfortunately, Bix leaves the next morning as she can't let Cassian make this sacrifice.

The episode then ends with Cassian being called to the main hangar and seeing K-2SO wake up.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch episodes 10 to 12 of Andor's second season on Disney+ from May 13 onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rajput Rohit has been a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda covering comics and films since the last 2 years. Currently pursuing his Masters degree in Journalism from Leeds Beckett University, Rohit has always been an avid fan of comic books, films, and storytelling, and likes to surround himself with thought-provoking content.



Rohit had an initial 2.5 year stint at LatestLY as a film critic and entertainment features writer, which paved the way for his current role at Sportskeeda. He prioritizes topmost standards in journalism in his content pieces by following the 5Ws guidelines: What, Why, Where, When, and Who.



Rohit found himself drawn to the dynamic world of popular culture after watching Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 two decades ago. Academy award winner Jeff Bridges, acclaimed filmmakers James Gunn, Denis Villeneuve, John Carney, and Christopher Nolan, author Alan Moore, and singer-songwriter Trent Reznor have all influenced his love of popular culture.



Rohit has had the privilege of interacting with Desi Girl-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra in a roundtable interview. When not lost in the world of pop culture, Rohit likes to strum the guitar, watch movies, go to the gym, and play video games. Know More