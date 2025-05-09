Andor season 2 episodes 10 to 12: Release date & time, where to watch, where to watch, and more

Andor season 2 will conclude next week with its final batch of episodes set to be released on Disney+. Episodes 10, 11, and 12 of the series are set to premiere on the streaming service on May 13, 2025, and will bring a close to Cassian Andor's story.

The final three episodes of Andor season 2 will present the show's final arc. Not only that but these episodes are also set to bridge the gap between Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and finally connect the series to the events of the film. Going into it, fans can expect to see a lot of drama and political intrigue.

What time does Andor season 2's finale come out?

The final three episodes of Andor season 2 will premiere on Disney+ at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time on May 13, 2025. However, the episode will premiere in different regions at different times.

The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Date Time Zone Tuesday, May 13, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, May 13, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 14, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch Andor season 2 episodes 10 to 12?

Fans can tune in for the upcoming finale of the Star Wars series when it premieres on Disney+ on May 13, 2025. However, to watch the show, fans will need a valid subscription to the Disney+ service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Recap of Andor season 2 episode 9

With the Ghorman Massacre taking place, Mon Mothma decides to give a speech calling out the Empire. She seeks Bail Organa's help to make sure she can give a speech at the Senate and to get her out of there before the Imperials start coming for her. While preparing for her speech, she finds out that the ISB has bugged her office and is spying on her.

She then meets Luthen, who reveals that Bail Organa's team is corrupt, and he doesn't know about it. He then tells her that his contact, Cassian, will save her when she makes the speech. The next day, the Senate meeting begins, and Cassian shows up to be ready for the extraction. A Bail Organa team member is also revealed to be an ISB spy.

During the meeting, Bail Organa invites Mon Mothma to give a speech, and she ends up calling out the Empire while saying what happened in Ghorman was genocide. She also calls Palpatine a monster, which leads to the broadcast of the Senate meeting being shut down. Right at the moment, Mothma is met by Cassian, who then starts escorting her out of the premises as ISB agents rush to arrest her.

Cassian successfully delivers her to Luthen and then travels back to Yavin, where he tells Bix that he is giving up on the fight to live with her in peace. The next morning, Bix leaves him, revealing that she can't let the Rebellion lose a leader like him, leaving Cassian sad. The episode then ends with K-2SO waking up.

What to expect from Andor season 2's finale?

Going into the final three episodes of the show, fans can expect to see the clock fast forward a year closer to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Not only that, but fans can expect to see the show fully tie into the events of the film as the final episodes are expected to deal with the rebels learning about the existence of the Death Star.

Fans can also expect to see more of K-2SO and Cassian interacting with him further in the series.

