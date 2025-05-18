I realized Leia’s whispered ‘help me’ in the droid message was the only time she allowed herself to break in Star Wars

Star Wars is one of the biggest and most beloved media franchises. Written and directed by George Lucas, the first movie titled Star Wars was released in 1977. It was later retitled to Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, as it was the fourth chronological chapter of the Skywalker Saga.

In the movie, Princess Leia Organa of Alderaan, a secret rebel leader, was captured by the Galactic Empire and held as a prisoner. She had the architectural plans of the Death Star, a space station with the capability of destroying entire planets, which she refused to give to the Imperial forces.

Luckily, the droids R2-D2 and C-3PO escaped with a message from Leia and delivered it to the Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the message, a hologram of Leia began:

"General Kenobi, years ago you served my father in the Clone Wars. Now he begs you to help him in his struggle against the Empire."

She stated that she was on her way to deliver the message in person before her ship was intercepted by Darth Vader. She finished:

"This is our most desperate hour. Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope."

That was the only time Leia allowed herself to break down throughout the franchise. The whispered cry for help revealed a rare moment of vulnerability, directed at someone she trusted to come to her aid.

Leia's whispered plea for help in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope echoed a promise made years ago

When Leia sent the message to Obi-Wan in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, her connection to him was unclear. All that viewers knew then was that he was a former ally of Leia. At the time, the reason behind Obi-Wan's emotional reaction to her message was unknown.

I understood the reason behind Obi-Wan's reaction after watching the finale of the Disney+ miniseries, Obi-Wan Kenobi. After the Jedi master saved Leia from the Galactic Empire's Jedi-hunting Inquisitors, the duo had an emotional exchange.

When Leia asked if she would ever see him again, Obi-Wan responded:

"Maybe, someday, if you ever need help from a tired old man. But we must be careful, no one must know, or it could endanger us both."

Obi-Wan once rescued Leia when she was a vulnerable little girl. Though she grew into a strong woman, a part of her—the innocent child she once was—still knew she could rely on him. Needless to say, the old Jedi master delivered on his promise.

I will always see Leia as the heart of the Star Wars franchise

First introduced as a sharp-tongued and fearless leader of the rebellion against the Empire, Leia proved she was far more than a damsel in distress. Beneath her regal exterior was a tactician, a fighter, and a leader shaped by personal loss.

Throughout the saga, Leia faced tragedies that would deter even the strongest rebel leaders. She lost her home planet Alderaan to the cruelty of the Empire, found out the truth about her biological father, who was revealed to be Darth Vader, and lost her son Ben Solo to the dark side.

Despite this, Leia refused to give up and channeled her grief into resilience. By the time of the sequel trilogy, Leia was no longer just the face of the Rebellion; she had become General Organa, the respected Resistance leader. Her spirit also guided Rey, the last Jedi, in her final battle against Emperor Palpatine.

Carrie Fisher's portrayal of the character was praised by critics and fans alike. The actress left a lasting impression on viewers with her moving performance as Leia, the resilient and courageous spirit of the franchise.

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope is available to stream on Disney+.

