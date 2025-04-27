Why has Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith re-released in theatres? Explained

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is the third instalment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The film premiered in 2005 at the Cannes Film Festival, before its theatrical release. It was a massive success and grossed $50 million on its opening day, as per Box Office Mojo.

The film, owing to its popularity, was re-released in theaters on Friday, April 25, 2025, to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and grossed $3.4 million on its first day.

The movie is expected to make between $21 and $23 million on its opening weekend, which far surpasses the earnings of other re-releases that are a part of the franchise, as per Deadline. Exact numbers for the weekend will be available on Monday, giving a better idea of the movie's actual earnings.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith had an unprecedented success upon its re-release

As mentioned, Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, or simply Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, was re-released on April 25, 2025, by Disney and Lucasfilm. This film was a phenomenal success during its original release in 2005, globally earning $850 million.

The re-release of the movie this year, just ahead of Star Wars Day on May 4, has exceeded expectations at the box office. Lucasfilm originally announced the re-release through their social media on February 25, 2025. The film will run for one week only in several formats, including 4DX. Matt Ferguson, who designed an exclusive poster for the re-release of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, said to starwars.com:

"The space battle and Mustafar elements are all really complicated, with way more ships and explosions than on my other Star Wars posters. It's the movie where it all really unravels for Anakin."

The estimated projections based on the first day collections make this the most successful re-release of a Star Wars movie to date. Both Return of the Jedi (1983) and Empire Strikes Back (1980) were re-released in 1997, and had earned $16.2 million and $21.9 million, respectively, upon opening, as per Deadline.

If current projections are to be believed, then Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith might overcome the earnings of The Empire Strikes Back in its opening weekend. The only other prequel movie that has been re-released since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 is Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) in May 2024, which earned around $8.1 million.

Several actions were taken to promote the re-release. Fandango was a ticketing partner, and customized digital content was also created. A creative content shot and in-theater surprises by Hayden Christensen, who portrays Anakin Skywalker in the film, were also a part of the promos. This was especially exciting for fans since this comes in the wake of the news that Christensen will reprise his role in the upcoming second season of Ahsoka.

About the movie

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith picks up several years after the Clone Wars. It outlines Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker's journey to becoming Darth Vader, as the Galactic Empire rises and the dark side of the Force tempts him.

This is the third and last instalment of the prequel trilogy. It follows the downfall of the Jedi Order, with survivors like Jedi Master Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi being forced to go into hiding, while Jedi Knights lead a clone army into battle against the Separatists.

This movie is the last to have been written and directed by George Lucas, who only produced the Disney-era films of the franchise.

The cast of the film includes:

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Natalie Portman as Padmé Amidala

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vader

Ian McDiarmid as Palpatine/ Darth Sidious

Frank Oz as Yoda

Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa

Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca

Ahmed Best as Jar Jar Binks

Anthony Daniels as C-3PO

Kenny Baker as R2-D2

Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu

Christopher Lee as Count Dooku

Watch Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in theaters, exclusively for this week.

