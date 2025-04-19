Ryan Gosling set to lead Shawn Levy’s Star Wars film Starfighter, releasing in 2027

Ryan Gosling is joining the Star Wars universe, as he is set to star in the upcoming standalone film in the series titled Starfighter. The news comes after numerous reports, per Variety, attaching Gosling to a Star Wars project alongside Shawn Levy, who is set to direct the upcoming film.

Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, alongside chief creative officer Dave Filoni, confirmed the project on Friday morning, April 18, 2025, during Tokyo's annual Star Wars Celebration. Ryan Gosling reportedly appeared during the live-streamed event to tease fans about the upcoming project, saying:

"The reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great original characters... It's filled with so much heart and adventure."

He also shared what he thinks of working with Levy in the movie, adding:

"...there's just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn [Levy]."

Meanwhile, Levy, who directed Deadpool & Wolverine, was also at the event and shared his version of a teaser with fans. He told the audience, per CNN, that the movie will feature all the "fun" that the franchise is known for but that it will be done "in ways that are new and original."

When will Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter movie be released?

The franchise's official social media account teased the new title of the upcoming Ryan Gosling standalone film set in the Star Wars universe. Alongside the title confirmation is the detail for the scheduled release date of the film, which is May 28, 2027. It will be released in movie theaters. Per CNN and Variety, the production is anticipated to start in the fall of 2025.

As Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview with Deadline published on February 27, 2025, Starfighter will be released after The Mandalorian movie. Per Variety, The Mandalorian & Grogu, the spinoff of The Mandalorian series, has already completed principal photography. It's slated for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026, a year before Starfighter is due in cinemas.

Everything to know about the movie

So far, there is not a lot known about the plot details and casting of Starfighter. However, Kathleen Kennedy teased the timeline for Levy's standalone film in her February 27, 2025, interview with Deadline. She said that it will "take place post-nine [The Rise of Skywalker], maybe five or six years out."

Your Friends and Neighbors creator Jonathan Tropper is confirmed to be writing the Starfighter screenplay, according to Variety. Tropper previously wrote screenplays for Levy, including This Is Where I Leave You and The Adam Project. Shawn Levy also shared several more details about the project, including that it will feature new characters.

During the event at Tokyo's Makuhari Messe convention center, the director said:

"This movie, as I said, is a standalone. This is not a prequel. This is not a sequel. It's a new adventure, and it's set in a period of time, as you can tell, that we haven't seen explored onscreen yet. And so, it features a collection of all new characters."

Besides Ryan Gosling, no other casting details were announced. However, an April 16, 2025, article by Variety reported that Oscar winner Mikee Madison passed on starring in the movie alongside Gosling.

Stay tuned for more Star Wars: Starfighter updates and news as the year progresses.

