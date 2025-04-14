Your Friends and Neighbors season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

Your Friends and Neighbors is an American dark comedy crime drama television series created by Jonathan Tropper. The series premiered on April 11, 2025, on Apple TV+ with its first two episodes. Production of the show is undertaken by Tropper Ink, Fortunate Jack Productions, and Apple Studios.

Ad

The story follows Andrew Cooper, a hedge fund manager in New York who recently got divorced and lost his job. To sustain his way of life and keep his family living at the level to which they have grown accustomed, he resorts to illegal means.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 is set to premiere globally on Apple TV+. Viewers can watch the series with a standard subscription priced at $9.99 per month, or subscribers can get three months free with the purchase of a new Apple device, redeemable within 90 days.

Ad

Trending

The show is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Your Friends and Neighbors has an audience score of 93%.

Joe Hamm and others star in Your Friends and Neighbors season 1

Jon Hamm as Andrew Cooper

Apple TV+'s "Your Friends & Neighbors" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Jon Hamm plays the main character of Andrew Cooper in Your Friends & Neighbors season 1, a disgraced hedge fund manager who turns to burglary after losing his job and wealth. As he navigates personal and financial ruin, Coop's descent into crime reveals the superficiality and fragility of his affluent community.

Ad

Jon Hamm previously played roles in Tag (2018), The Town (2010), and The Great North (2024).

Amanda Peet as Mel Cooper

Apple TV+'s "Your Friends & Neighbors" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Amanda Peet portrays Mel Cooper, the ex-wife of Andrew "Coop" Cooper (Jon Hamm) in Your Friends & Neighbors season 1. Mel is a complex character navigating post-divorce life, grappling with anxiety and frustration beneath her composed exterior.

Ad

She enters a new relationship with retired NBA star Nick Brandes, adding layers to her personal journey. Peet describes Mel as a "sexually liberated divorcée," challenging traditional stereotypes and bringing depth to the narrative.

Amanda Peet is known for 2012 (2009), Identity (2003), and A Lot Like Love (2005).

Olivia Munn as Sam Levitt

Apple TV+'s "Your Friends & Neighbors" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Olivia Munn portrays Samantha "Sam" Levitt in Your Friends & Neighbors season 1, a middle-class single mother striving to maintain a lavish lifestyle following her divorce.

Ad

Sam becomes entangled in a complex, on-and-off s*xual relationship with her friend Mel's ex-husband, Andrew "Coop" Cooper (Jon Hamm), adding layers of tension and intrigue to the narrative.

An American actress famous for her role in Office Christmas Party (2016), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), and The Newsroom (2012-14).

Hoon Lee as Barney Choi

Apple TV+'s "Your Friends & Neighbors" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Hoon Lee portrays Barney Choi, the business manager of Andrew "Coop" Cooper (Jon Hamm) in Your Friends & Neighbors season 1. As Coop's confidant and advisor, Barney plays a crucial role in navigating the financial and personal turmoil that ensues after Coop's fall from grace.

Ad

Hoon Lee is recognizable for his roles in See (2021), Mulan (2020), and Outcast (2017).

Mark Tallman as Nick Brandes

Apple TV+'s "Your Friends & Neighbors" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Mark Tallman portrays Nick Brandes, a retired NBA champion who becomes romantically involved with Mel Cooper (Amanda Peet), the ex-wife of Andrew "Coop" Cooper (Jon Hamm).

Ad

Nick's relationship with Mel in Your Friends & Neighbors adds complexity to the narrative, highlighting themes of betrayal and the intricate dynamics within their affluent community.

Mark Tallman was born in USA and is an English actor known for his roles in Time After Time (2017), Rise (2018), and Daredevil: Born Again (2025).

Lena Hall as Allison "Ali" Cooper

Apple TV+'s "Your Friends & Neighbors" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

Lena Hall portrays Allison "Ali" Cooper, the troubled and free-spirited younger sister of Andrew "Coop" Cooper (Jon Hamm) in Your Friends and Neighbors. Ali's unconventional lifestyle and unpredictable behavior add complexity to the narrative as Coop reluctantly takes on the responsibility of looking after her amidst his own personal turmoil.

Ad

An actress, singer, and songwriter, Lena Hall is best known as Evil (2023), Radio Play Revival (2023), and Girls (2016).

Supporting cast of Your Friends and Neighbors season 1

The first season of Your Friends and Neighbors features a talented ensemble of actors in supporting roles, some of whom are listed below:

Aimee Carrero as Elena Benavides

Eunice Bae as Grace Choi

Isabel Gravitt as Tori Cooper

Donovan Colan as Hunter Cooper

Jordan Gelber as Paul Levitt

Jennifer Mudge as Julie Sperling

Anna Osceola as Maggie Haber

Rebecca Naomi Jones as Suzanne Haber

Dave Quay as Dom Resnick

Miriam Silverman as Gretchen Reagan

Ad

Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 is available for digital streaming exclusively on Apple TV+

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More