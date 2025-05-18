What happened to Andrea in The Walking Dead? Character fate explored

The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror drama series based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The show follows a large group of survivors navigating life in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, constantly facing the looming threat of attacks from zombies, known as "walkers".

Throughout the show, which has aired for 11 seasons and spawned several spinoffs, many characters fell prey to the zombie attacks. One of them is Andrea Harrison, who was introduced in season 1 as part of the original group of Atlanta survivors. Season 3 finale marked the end of Andrea's life, as she shot herself.

Andrea, originally a civil rights lawyer, was a skilled shooter and survivor. Over time, she formed close relationships with Dale, Shane, and later, Michonne. Her character arc took a dark turn in season 3 when she fell for the Governor, the brutal leader of Woodbury, unaware at first of his true nature.

The Walking Dead: A look at Andrea Harrison's character arc

When Andrea realized the true extent of the Governor's cruelty in season 3, her loyalty to him became conflicted. The Governor's treatment of his prisoners and his controlling nature were rather disturbing, and Andrea did not fail to notice that. Her efforts to broker peace between Woodbury and Rick's group at the prison were in vain.

In season 3 finale, titled Welcome to the Tombs, Andrea tried to escape the Governor and warn Rick, but unfortunately, she failed to escape. To punish her, the Governor restrained her in his torture chair and locked her in a prison cell.

The Governor beat up Milton because he was unhappy with him, and the latter had refused to kill Andrea in exchange for his own life. In the fight that followed, Milton was stabbed and locked up in the same cell as Andrea. Milton told Andrea he had left a pair of pliers behind her chair.

It was a race against time as Andrea tried to free herself before Milton died and turned into a walker. Just as she freed her hand, Milton bit her, thus infecting her. After killing off Milton, she waited for her friends in the prison cell. Soon, Rick, Michonne, and the rest came looking for her.

Andrea asked Rick for his gun so that she could leave the world on her own terms. Rick handed her the gun. After Andrea said goodbye to her friends, Rick stepped out of the cell, leaving only Michonne behind. Andrea shot herself, with the shot ringing out off-screen.

Who played Andrea Harrison in The Walking Dead?

American-Canadian Laurie Holden portrayed Andrea Harrison in AMC's The Walking Dead. Andrea made a return in The Walking Dead seasons 10-11 as a guest with the help of Holden's archival footage.

Holden is also well known for her portrayal of Marita Covarrubias in The X-Files and Amanda Dumfries in The Mist. Additionally, she has appeared in shows such as The Shield, The Americans, and The Boys.

During an appearance at the Walker Stalker convention in New Jersey in July 2016, Laurie Holden stated that her character was not supposed to go down the way she did. As reported by FanFest, she said:

"Well I had an 8 year deal, I was supposed to be thereuntil the end. I was supposed to end up with Rick. I was supposed to save Woodbury on a horse, and I was buying a house in Atlanta. [...] I felt like I got shot. None of it was supposed to happen the way it did."

The Walking Dead is available to stream on Netflix.

