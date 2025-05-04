How many episodes are in The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2? Details explained

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 will start on AMC and AMC+ on May 4, 2025. It will continue Maggie and Negan's exciting journey. Fans can look forward to a longer story in season 2, with 8 episodes. In the history of The Walking Dead, this is the most episodes of any sequel show.

Ad

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) explore Manhattan after the zombie apocalypse this season, and they come across both zombies and dangerous groups of survivors.

Fans of The Walking Dead: Dead City can look forward to the new season, which will air on AMC and AMC+. New episodes will come out every week until the dramatic finale on June 22, 2025.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 has a total of 8 episodes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The season is set to release 8 episodes, marking a more expansive story than the first season’s six episodes. Here's a breakdown of the episode titles and release dates:

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode 1 The Beginning May 4, 2025 Episode 2 Reunion May 11, 2025 Episode 3 Into the Ruins May 18, 2025 Episode 4 Broken Bonds May 25, 2025 Episode 5 The Fall of Hope June 1, 2025 Episode 6 Chasing Shadows June 8, 2025 Episode 7 The Last Stand June 15, 2025 Episode 8 End of the Line June 22, 2025

Ad

Where to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

Fans can watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on AMC and AMC+, with episodes airing weekly on Sundays. AMC+ subscribers will also have access to the episodes earlier than the broadcast on AMC, offering early access for its subscribers.

There are three ways to subscribe to AMC+: the monthly ad-supported plan costs $6.99 per month and shows ads while the content plays. The monthly ad-free plan costs $9.99 per month and lets viewers watch without ads. The annual plan costs $95.88 annually and gives a discount for signing up for the whole year.

Ad

What to expect from The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

Expand Tweet

Ad

In The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, Maggie and Negan's trip through Manhattan's falling-apart world goes on. This time, they will have to deal with new threats, such as survivors who are hostile and The Dama, the leader of the Burazi group and a mysterious bad guy.

Things are more dangerous now that Maggie and Negan's relationship is essential to their survival. Their main goal is still to find and rescue Maggie's son, Hershel, who was taken hostage in season 1. Along with fierce fights with walkers, they will have to deal with painful memories of the past and trust issues that could throw their mission off track.

Ad

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Maggie and Negan's unstable relationship is put to trial in season 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City when they go to Manhattan to look for Maggie's kidnapped son, Hershel. The first season showed a new, dangerous world where people still alive are just as dangerous as zombies.

They have to get through the dangerous streets of Manhattan, where they meet hostile groups and the mysterious Croat, a former Savior who has taken Hershel hostage to trick Negan into a trap.

Ad

This season, Maggie and Negan's complicated past shows how Negan's actions have left deep scars. As they move through the city, they come across a group of survivors who show them the way to The Croat's stronghold.

At the end of the season, Maggie makes the shocking choice to trade Negan to The Croat for her son. This makes Negan question Maggie's intentions. The Dama, the leader of the Burazi, forces Negan into a dangerous alliance at the end of the season, setting up a scary storyline for season 2.

Ad

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 will be available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More