The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 releases

The last episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 was released almost two years ago. Having concluded on July 23, 2023, the show's first season left a couple of loose ends untied, which the audience believes will be addressed this season. Among them, the most important is the dynamic between Maggie and Negan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1. Reader discretion is advised.

Those who have seen The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 will know that Maggie and Negan's equation took a huge hit last season. While their relationship was not particularly friendly, they relied on each other for support.

Throughout the season, Negan helped Maggie reach her son, Hershel, who was abducted by a group called the Burazi. However, when the time came, it was revealed to Negan that Maggie had approached him to help her because she wanted to trade him off to the Burazi in return for her son.

In the end, Hershel was returned to Maggie, and Negan had to stay behind with the group. However, Maggie and Negan's equation, which seemed to have been improving, had suffered a huge setback.

Maggie betrayed Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1

Maggie collaborated with Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 as he was the only person she knew who could help her reunite with her son, who was taken away by the antagonist group called the Burazi.

Negan decided to help Maggie but also asked for a favor in return: Negan demanded that her adopted daughter, Jenny, be included in Maggie's new community at the brick house. This would keep her safe from the walkers and other external factors that could endanger her life.

Maggie agreed, and she and Negan embarked on a journey to get back Hershel while Jenny arrived at the brick house. Maggie and Negan crossed several hurdles and collected allies on the way. However, eventually, it became clear to Negan that Maggie had decided to swap him for Hershel.

When he realized it, he decided to escape, but they got into a brawl. After a while, Negan willingly volunteered to surrender himself to the Burazi and the Croat (head of the group). The two made their way to the group and their leader, and while Negan stayed back with them, Hershel went with Maggie.

In The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1, the Dama wanted Negan to help her work on her plan

After Hershel was returned to Maggie towards the end of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1, Negan stayed back with the Croat, a former Savior member. Negan and the Croat knew each other from before, but due to a conflict of interest, they had a fallout. However, the Croat still believed in Negan's capabilities, which is why he was eager to have him onboard his plan.

To elaborate on his plans, he introduced Negan to a woman named the Dama, whose extent of powers as of now remains unknown. However, based on the conversation she and Negan had, it seems like she is higher up in the hierarchy and controls the Croat and Burazi.

During their conversation, the Dama made it clear that she was assembling groups around Manhattan to aid her in her plan of protecting her resources. She wanted Negan to do the job for him, as he had heard good things about him from the Croat. Although reluctant at first, Negan agreed after he was threatened with consequences.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 arrives on AMC and AMC+ on May 4, 2025.

