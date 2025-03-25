7 shows to watch before the release of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2

Sequels to popular shows don't always live up to audience expectations but The Walking Dead: Dead City turned out to be just as thrilling as The Walking Dead (2010). Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan from the original show returned to play fan favorites, Maggie and Negan. Like the original series, season one of The Walking Dead: Dead City nailed adrenaline-pumping scenes and character arcs.

Ad

As it's been over a year since the last season, fans are looking forward to the release of Walking Dead: Dead City season two which will take the exciting storyline forward. In the upcoming season, scheduled to premiere on May 4, 2025, Maggie and Negan end up on opposite sides of the evolving war for control of Manhattan.

While they wait for Walking Dead: Dead City season two, fans can indulge in the shows mentioned on this list that feature lead characters fighting against all odds to stay alive.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Z Nation, Dark Hole and five other shows like The Walking Dead: Dead City that promise shocking twists

1) Falling Skies (2011)

Like The Walking Dead: Dead City, this show boasts several twists (Image via Warner Bros)

Like The Walking Dead: Dead City, Falling Skies is set in a post-apocalyptic world wherein human existence is dwindling at an alarming rate. However, there is one key difference, instead of zombies, the central characters in this show are up against powerful extraterrestrials with a hidden agenda.

Ad

In the lead is Noah Wyle who plays Tom Mason, a history professor. But after an alien invasion wipes out 90 percent of the human population, he becomes the second-in-command of the 2nd Massachusetts, made up of former soldiers and civilians, who want to fight back against the invaders.

Containing five seasons and 52 episodes, the show gets better with each season. Similar to The Walking Dead: Dead City, the character arcs become more interesting as the plot progresses. The narrative discloses the motivations of the invaders only a little at a time which helps maintain the suspense and add to the audience's curiosity.

Ad

Where to watch: Falling Skies is available for streaming on Max, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Z Nation (2014)

Z Nation's narrative is action-packed and thrilling (Image via Syfy)

In The Walking Dead: Dead City, the zombie apocalypse leads to a breakdown of societal rules and norms. The same can also be witnessed in Z Nation containing five seasons and 68 episodes.

Ad

Keith Allan's Alvin Bernard Murphy is one of the inmates at Portsmouth Naval Prison made to take part in a government-approved experiment. After being injected with a vaccine, a zombie apocalypse breaks out but he manages to survive. When the other survivors realize that his blood contains antibodies, they make a plan to transport him to a working lab in the hopes of creating a cure.

Z Nation, unlike The Walking Dead: Dead City, doesn't dive too much into human emotions and drama. This means that viewers can enjoy the well-executed action scenes without needing to think too hard.

Ad

Where to watch: Z Nation can be streamed on Peacock, Plex and Prime Video.

3) Van Helsing (2016)

Van Helsing is a must watch for viewers who are fascinated by vampires (Image via Syfy)

The Walking Dead: Dead City is interesting to watch because the tension never ebbs away. Van Helsing, containing five seasons and 65 episodes, also finds a way to maintain the momentum across multiple seasons.

Ad

Kelly Overton's Vanessa Van Helsing is a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing. Vanessa awakens from a coma to find that the world has been overrun by vampires. She is the only one who is able to turn vampires back into humans. But her special abilities put a target on her back.

Van Helsing starts a little slow but the characters get more interesting and immersive with time. The show plays with established concepts of vampire mythology while adding some fresh twists to add to the engagement. Like The Walking Dead: Dead City, the show

Ad

Where to watch: Van Helsing is available on Netflix and Tubi.

4) Kingdom (2019)

Kingdom, like The Walking Dead: Dead City, thrives on human connections and drama (Image via Netflix)

Sometimes show creators have a hard time molding zombie stories that are consistently engaging. The first season of The Walking Dead: Dead City captivated the audience from start to finish and fans are hoping that season two will follow the same route. Similarly, the creators of Kingdom were also able to keep the momentum going across two seasons, 12 episodes and one special.

Ad

Ju Ji-hoon plays Lee Chang, the Crown Prince of Joseon. When his father's health deteriorates, he tries to find the cause of his mysterious illness. When he follows up on some credible leads, he realizes that a dangerous epidemic is bringing the dead back to life.

Kingdom, like The Walking Dead: Dead City, boasts realistic central characters who are willing to give their all in order to survive in harsh conditions. While most zombie-themed narratives are set in the present or future, this show stands out for combining zombies with period drama.

Ad

Where to watch: Kingdom is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Dark Hole (2021)

This show, like The Walking Dead: Dead City, boasts an imaginative storyline (Image via CJ ENM Global)

Like its predecessor, The Walking Dead: Dead City is all about survival at the end of the day and the same theme can be seen in Dark Hole containing 12 episodes in total. There is a mysterious dark smoke that turns humans into some form of mutants. Kim Ok-vin's Lee Hwa-sun and Lee Joon-hyuk's Yoo Tae-han come together to find as many survivors as they can while overcoming many challenges.

Ad

Korean dramas in general tend to have emotionally-charged plots and Dark Hole isn't any different. In fact, learning about the backstories of the central characters certainly helps add to their relatability. Both Kim Ok-vin and Lee Joon-hyuk deserve credit for being able to play their characters with great sincerity and depth which adds to the overall enjoyability of the dark and gritty narrative.

Where to watch: Dark Hole can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Viki.

Ad

6) Tales of the Walking Dead (2022)

The Walking Dead: Dead City shouldn't miss out on this enjoyable anthology series (Image via AMC+)

Fans who tune into The Walking Dead: Dead City to see their favorite The Walking Dead characters back in action will find plenty to love in Tales of the Walking Dead containing six episodes in total.

Ad

Unlike the other titles on this list, Tales of the Walking Dead is an anthology series which means that each episode brings forth a different story. But they have something in common - they are all related to the The Walking Dead universe and are helmed by beloved characters from the same.

Like The Walking Dead: Dead City, it reimagines known characters in imaginative scenarios that allow viewers to see a different side of their favorites. While fans will have their own preferences as to which story they like best, it cannot be denied that each one has a distinctive charm that keeps the audience engaged throughout the runtime.

Ad

Where to watch: Tales of the Walking Dead can be viewed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

7) Fallout (2024)

This intriguing series features well-developed characters (Image via Prime Video)

Similar to The Walking Dead: Dead City, Fallout focuses on central characters who have to navigate lawless lands wherein everyone has their own secret agendas. Based on the well-known video game franchise, this show stars Ella Purnell in the lead.

Ad

Containing eight episodes, Fallout is set in the future wherein the world is reeling from the aftermath of a nuclear showdown between America and China. Most survivors take shelter in fallout bunkers known as Vaults. For Purnell's Lucy MacLean, venturing outside the Vault to look for her kidnapped father becomes an eye-opening experience.

Fallout, like The Walking Dead: Dead City, thrives on impactful characters who help move the narrative forward. Even viewers who have never played the game before will find the show entertaining because of its excellent pacing, shocking twists and intelligent dialogue.

Ad

Where to watch: Fallout is available for streaming on Prime Video.

While fans wait for The Walking Dead: Dead City season two, they should indulge in these thrilling shows that feature well-written narratives about survival and resilience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback