5 TV series that have been adapted from video games like Halo

TV series based on video games have become increasingly popular. While adaptations have always existed, there has been a recent surge in game-to-TV projects.

One standout is Halo, based on Bungie’s 2001 game. Set in a futuristic world, it follows the battle between the UN Space Command and an alien alliance, bringing fresh attention to the franchise.

Like Halo, here is a list of five other TV series based on video games, which have achieved success.

Fallout, Twisted Metal, and other shows based on video games

1) Twisted Metal (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the video games franchise that was developed by SingleTrac and released on the PlayStation in 1995, this post-apocalyptic action-comedy series stars Anthony Mackie, Joe Seanoa, and others. The show is about a talkative milkman with amnesia, John Doe (Mackie), who is tasked with travelling across a desolate landscape to deliver a mysterious package.

However, he encounters goons in destructive vehicles. One of the wildest video games, Twisted Metal has always been a quirky ride and the series has done justice by incorporating the same abrasive comedy and ridiculously decked cars and racers.

2) Arcane (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on the video games, League of Legends, which was created by Riot Games and released in 2009 on Microsoft, Arcane, is a steampunk action-adventure series developed by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. The show revolves around two sisters, Violet/Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Powder/Jinx (Ella Purnell), as they get mixed in the fight between the poor city of Zaun and the rich city of Piltover.

One of the most popular video games, Arcane, deserved a rich adaptation, and the series delivered by incorporating critically acclaimed visuals, worldbuilding, soundtrack, and more. The show has been considered by many as one of the best video game adaptations and even won an Emmy.

3) The Last of Us (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

One of the most popular and critically acclaimed series, The Last of Us, is a post-apocalyptic drama series, based on the video game franchise created by Naughty Dog. The game released in 2013 on PlayStation and became a smash hit. The show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and is set in a world where a pandemic has left most of the humans in a zombie-like state.

The show closely replicates the game and follows a smuggler (Pascal), who must escort an immune teenager (Ramsey), across a desolate and dangerous landscape, and keep themselves safe from the zombies. The series was majorly appreciated for its accuracy to the video games, whose essence it captures perfectly, along with in-depth characterization and important themes.

4) Fallout (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the video game franchise created by Interplay Entertainment, which first released in 1997 on Microsoft, PlayStation, and Xbox, this post-apocalyptic drama series is developed by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and stars Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, and others.

The show captures the gritty, lawless world of the popular video game. Set after a nuclear war between the U.S. and China, survivors live in fallout bunkers. Lucy (Purnell) leaves hers to find her kidnapped father, meeting a squire and a bounty hunter along the way. The series is critically acclaimed and widely popular.

5) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

A cyberpunk and sci-fi animated series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is based on the game, Cyberpunk 2077 by the studio CD Projekt Red. The game was first released in 2020 and was available on Windows, PlayStation, and Xbox. The show is set as a prequel to the video game and revolves around a self-reliant metropolis in California.

However, the city is rampant with corruption and gang violence, and one street kid called David Martinez, decides to become an edgerunner or a high-tech, black-market mercenary, to serve his justice. One of the most popular video games, Cyberpunk 2077, was awaiting a TV adaptation. The show has been praised for its visuals, style, and action sequences.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show based on video games of their liking.

