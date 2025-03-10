HBO’s The Last of Us season 2 trailer teases the return of spores and a darker storyline

HBO released the official trailer for The Last of Us season 2 on Saturday, March 8, 2025. The two-minute teaser teases a grittier and darker storyline for Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie and the return of spores. In the teaser, there’s a brief sequence in which Ellie finds an infected person pinned to a wall, seemingly breathing spores.

The return of spores is an interesting addition to the new season after it was entirely removed from the storyline in the first season. Instead of continuing with the spores in the narrative, the post-apocalyptic drama introduced a new origin for the infection, highlighting that there were two ways the infection could spread.

That being said, the trailer confirms that spores are back, a fact also confirmed by series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann during the SXSW panel in Austin on March 8. They were joined by some of the cast from the Emmy-winning series to provide a glimpse into the highly anticipated second season, which certainly involves the airborne fungus. Shortly after the trailer's release, Druckmann stated:

“Yeah, there’s an escalation of numbers and types of infected. But also, as you see in the trailer, an escalation of the vector of how this thing spreads. You know, season 1, we had this new thing that wasn’t in the game of these tendrils that spread, and that was one form. And then one shot you see in this trailer, there are things in the air.”

Craig Mazin said, “S’mores,” before Druckmann added, “Rhymes with…” If the trailer and their banter weren't enough confirmation, Mazin explicitly said:

“Spores. Yes, they’re back. They’re back. Spores are back. Scattered spores, fans! Get it.”

Druckmann added that “everything has to be drama,” and they have a “dramatic reason” for bringing back spores in The Last of Us season 2.

The Last of Us season 2 trailer brings changes to the game’s story, teasing an even darker storyline

In addition to the return of spores, the two-minute preview of The Last of Us season 2 also introduced a new character that will further change the game on which the series is based.

Maria (played by Rutina Wesley) wasn’t pregnant in the original story, but she was when she met Joel in season 1. However, a brief sequence in the season 2 trailer shows Joel bonding with Maria and Tommy’s (played by Gabriel Luna) young son, who is still a toddler.

Introducing a toddler into the storyline hints at a darker and more devastating plot in the second season. It will be difficult to explain Joel’s untimely death to a young child who has grown attached to his uncle. Furthermore, Tommy’s quest for revenge will have even more heart-wrenching consequences, as he’s not only leaving his wife behind but also abandoning his young son.

The teaser also suggests more drama and tension between Ellie and Joel, with Joel’s lie weighing heavily on the teenager, adding emotional depth to the season 2 storyline. Additionally, the trailer features fast-paced sequences of action-packed scenes, including harrowing encounters with infected creatures, the return of the Stalkers and Bloaters, and a chilling moment when an infected is set ablaze by a flamethrower.

Blending horror, drama, and mystery, the post-apocalyptic storytelling of the second season appears to be reaching new heights. The Last of Us season 2 will premiere on Max (formerly HBO Max) on April 13, 2025.

