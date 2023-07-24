The Last of Us Season 2: Latest updates on release, cast, plot, and everything we know

Brace yourself for another season of HBO's critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama with The Last of Us Season 2. Launched in early 2023, The Last of Us, the celebrated PlayStation adaptation, rapidly drew in viewers worldwide, featuring an outstanding cast including Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

The tale of Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey), journeying through a zombie-ridden United States, shattered network records week after week.

With such overwhelming success, the green light for Season 2 was given just a fortnight after its debut. The sequel will unravel the captivating and much-debated narrative of The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us Season 2: Expected launch date and other details to know

"The Last of Us Season 2 launch date remains uncertain amidst ongoing Hollywood strikes. Keep your fingers crossed for a possible debut in 2025 or beyond (Image via HBO)

The ongoing strikes in Hollywood have made it tricky to predict an exact release date for The Last of Us Season 2. Initially, Bella Ramsey, one of the series leads, hinted that the next installment could air around the "end of 2024, early 2025." Nevertheless, this timeline has been uncertain due to the labor disputes involving Hollywood's writers and actors.

Craig Mazin, the showrunner, stressed that the series would "inevitably have to [be delayed]" if the strikes continue. Although everyone is eager to return to work, Mazin highlighted that resolving disputes is the primary focus. Current predictions suggest that the show might return to HBO in 2025 or later, depending on when production can resume.

During a discussion with Collider, Pedro Pascal revealed that there's a chance that filming for the second season could kick off in Vancouver, Canada, towards the close of 2023. If we take into account that the first season hit the screens roughly six months post-production, a similar schedule for the second season suggests a probable debut in early 2025.

The Last of Us Season 2 cast: Familiar faces and new additions

Step into the post-pandemic world with a remarkable ensemble! Introducing The Last of Us Season 2 cast - veterans and rookies united for an unforgettable performance (Image via HBO)

While Season 1 saw the demise of several characters, viewers can anticipate a broadening roster in the forthcoming second season.

Season 2 will see Ellie moving further into the limelight as the storyline delves deeper into her journey. Ramsey has already hinted at a potentially dark future for Ellie, citing her brutal confrontation with David (played by Scott Shepherd) in Season 1 as a sign of what's to come.

The Seattle-based survivor, Abby, is set to be a significant part of The Last of Us Season 2, although the casting for this role remains undecided.

Other notable names anticipated to return or debut include Gabriel Luna (Tommy Miller), Rutina Wesley (Maria), and characters Dina, Jesse, Lev, Yara, Owen, Mel, and Isaac.

Will Pedro Pascal continue in The Last of Us Season 2?

The pressing question among fans is the extent of Pedro Pascal's involvement in The Last of Us Season 2. Fans of the original game know that Joel meets a tragic fate early in The Last of Us Part II, falling victim to Abby's vengeful wrath.

This event casts a shadow of uncertainty over Joel's future in the HBO series. While the series creators have pledged to remain faithful to the game, killing off a fan-favorite actor is bold.

Yet, Pascal believes that diverging significantly from the game's storyline wouldn't make sense, suggesting that Joel's demise will likely occur. However, even posthumously, Joel will remain an integral part of the narrative, appearing in flashbacks between the two games.

What to expect in The Last of Us Season 2?

The Last of Us Season 2 will primarily adapt the storyline of The Last of Us Part II. Audiences will follow Ellie as she grapples with Joel's death and embarks on a vengeance-driven journey to Seattle, Washington. Interestingly, a significant portion of the season will be seen through the eyes of Abby, Joel's killer.

The narrative will oscillate between Ellie and Abby's perspectives, culminating in a final confrontation that exposes Ellie to the vicious cycle of violence. In Season 2, Ellie will be five years older, at 19, perfectly aligning with Bella Ramsey's real age. However, expect numerous flashbacks to fill the gap between the two seasons.

Is this HBO's final season of The Last of Us?

HBO has only approved an additional season of The Last of Us. Despite Craig Mazin's intentions to extend the series beyond two seasons, there's no confirmation from HBO about a third installment.

However, given the extensive narrative of the second game, Jeffrey Pierce, both a game star and the TV series, feels it might be necessary to stretch the series beyond a second season.

Mazin and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann seemingly work under the assumption that a Season 3 will occur. It would seem unwise for HBO to abandon the series following The Last of Us Season 2, given the storyline's compelling narrative and immense popularity.

Meanwhile, fans can catch up with The Last of Us Season 1 on Max, where it is currently streaming.