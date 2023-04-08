Abby: 8 actresses who could play the character in The Last of Us season 2 & 3

Abby Anderson's introduction is imminent as both the second and third seasons of The Last of Us show are expected to adapt the storyline of the second game of the franchise, as per series showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The character was voiced and mo-capped by Laura Bailey in The Last of Us Part II, with game developer Jocelyn Mettler providing the facial capture.

The character's introduction was the prime reason for a divide in The Last of Us' fanbase, as she had killed fan-favorite series protagonist Joel in the first two hours of the game. Some fans' hatred for the character grew when the game forced them to control her and see her story for half of the narrative.

Abby is a violent and angry but deeply traumatized individual. As such, playing the character requires a great acting range, something only a select few can accomplish.

Florence Pugh, Alicia Vikander and 6 other actresses who could play Abby in The Last of Us season 2 & 3

1) Shannon Berry

Shannon Berry bears a striking resemblance to Abby (Images via iMDb/Naughty Dog/Sony)

Shannon Berry is a relatively obscure actress as she only has one major project to her name, Amazon Prime Video's The Wilds, a show that went on for two seasons before its cancelation. She has also had minor appearances in the shows Offspring and Hunters.

Despite this, Berry's amazing acting performance in The Wilds has shown that she has the acting chops necessary to essay the role of Abby. Additionally, making her an obvious choice is her striking resemblance to the character from the game, a fact even the actress herself acknowledged once via Twitter.

2) Katy M. O'Brian

Katy O'Brian in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Image via Marvel)

ty M. O'Brian has shown great acting talent in her recent appearances in two Disney projects based on Star Wars - The Mandalorian, where she appeared in the nineteenth episode, titled The Convert, and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She has superbly portrayed dark and tortured characters in both projects.

Not only does she have a great talent to take on the role of Abby, as seen by her performances in The Mandalorian and Quantumania, she also has the crossfit physique that is essential in playing the character. Moreover, bagging the role can also help O'Brian make herself known to more audiences.

3) Peyton List

Peyton List is another excellent choice for Abby (Image via Getty)

Peyton List is primarily known for her light-hearted, peaceful roles in various Disney projects, such as the television series Jessie and the film The Sorcerer's Apprentice, as well as The Diary of a Wimpy Kid film series. However, she has also proven to be a highly capable actress thanks to her dark and violent turn as Tory Nichols in the critically acclaimed martial-arts series Cobra Kai.

Playing a dark and violent character like Tory has shown that Peyton has what it takes to play Abby, another dark and violent character. Moreover, at 25, she is around the right age to play the character, who is in her twenties in the game franchise.

4) Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh is another great casting choice for Abby (Image via Getty)

Florence Pugh is a rising star in Hollywood thanks to her noteworthy performances in various films such as Midsommar, Little Women, Lady Macbeth, and several projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she plays Yelena Belova / Black Widow. She also has a series of interesting projects lined up in the future, including Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two.

Through the aforementioned films, Pugh has showcased an immaculate acting range that makes her an excellent choice for the role of Abby. Moreover, being 27 years of age, she, like Peyton List, is also around the right age for the role.

5) Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander (Image via Getty)

Alicia Vikander gained recognition in Hollywood for her roles as a humanoid robot named Ava in Ex Machina, Vera Britain in the British film Testament of Youth and Gerda Wegener in The Danish Girl, with the latter film garnering her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also gave a fantastic performance in Dev Patel's The Green Knight and has gained experience in the action-thriller genre via her appearances in Jason Bourne and Tomb Raider.

It is through her performances in the aforementioned films, Vikander has shown that she has the mettle to tackle the role of Abby. If given the role, Vikander could broaden her horizons as an actress and gain further recognition from the audience.

6) Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist (Image via Getty)

Melissa Benoist is best known for her role Marley Rose in Glee and the titular superheroine in Supergirl. She received critical acclaim for both her performances. The actress has also appeared in films such as the Academy Award-nominated Whiplash, Lowriders, Sun Dogs, as well as the television series Waco.

Through her performances in Glee and Supergirl, Benoist has showcased an amazing acting ability that makes her a good candidate for the role of Abby. Moreover, playing Abby would allow Benoist the opportunity to explore her acting range by taking on a more darker and sombre role.

7) Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz (Image via Getty)

Chloe Grace Moretz has made a name for herself in the entertainment and Hollywood sphere via her performances in the films Hugo by Martin Scorsese and the action-superhero films Kick-Ass and Kick Ass 2. The latter two films served as her breakthrough role where she delivered a critically acclaimed performance as Hit-Girl. She also delivered another amazing performance as a child vampire in Let Me In.

Moretz, with her performances in the Kick Ass films and Let Me In, has shown that she has a great acting potential suited for the role of Abby. Moreover, bagging the role could also help Moretz grow in Hollywood, and like Pugh and List, Moretz who is 26 and is around the right age for the role.

8) Bailey Bass

Bailey Bass (Image via Getty)

At first glance, Bailey Bass may not be very familiar to movie and TV audiences. However, she recently appeared in James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, where she essayed the role of Tsireya, the daughter of Cliff Curtis' Tonowari and Kate Winslet's Ronal. She also played Claudia in the television series Interview with the Vampire.

Through her performance as Tsireya in The Way of Water, Bass has shown quite the good acting potential and ability that makes her a suitable candidate for the role of Abby. Although she is currently 19, she could still play the role via make-up and other alterations. Moreover, bagging the role could help Bass make her presence known in the acting industry.

