How old is Abby in The Last of Us Part II? Deducing the character's age from the game

The Last of Us Part II is finally out for players to continue their journey from the first game with new characters and factions. One of the new characters introduced in the game is Abby, a fierce soldier for the WLF.

Introduced in the opening moments of The Last of Us Part II, Abby's character is shrouded in mystery as she, along with her group, look for someone just outside of Jackson. Her character was first introduced to fans of The Last of Us in the second trailer for the game as her then-unnamed character battled a mysterious cult.

She instantly made quite the impression on fans as her incredibly muscular build and fierce personality cast quite an imposing figure. The Last of Us Part II's second half is dominated by her presence, and players have often wondered how old her character was during the events of the game.

How old is Abby in The Last of Us Part II?

During the first act of the game, Abby is saved by Joel and Tommy but unbeknownst to the pair, it was Joel that Abby had been hunting down.

Her motivations for her brutal torture of Joel was revealed in a flashback where we see her as a teenager with her father, who was ultimately killed by Joel in the Firefly hospital towards the end of the first game.

Abby was still in her teenage years during the flashback, and given that her flashback was from four years ago, it can be deduced that she is somewhere close to Ellie's age in The Last of Us Part II.

In a podcast with Greg Miller, Neil Druckmann indicated that Abby is almost the same age as Ellie during the events of The Last of Us Part II. The 15:40 mark is where he indicates Abby's age.

Players have often wondered if Abby was older than Ellie given her massive frame and stature. However, with the information presented in the game and Neil's explanation, it can be deduced that Abby was approximately 20 years old, roughly the same age as Ellie, who is 19 during the events of The Last of Us Part II.