How to get The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered upgrade on PS5

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered upgrade on PS5 is now live and available for anyone who already owns the PS4 version of the game. Although the PS5 remaster is sold as a standalone title, PlayStation does allow you to upgrade to the remastered version, granted you already own the PS4 version of the base game on the same PSN account.

The upgrade applies to both the digital and the physical versions of The Last of Us Part 2. While upgrading to the PS5 remaster is a very straightforward process, it can be a bit tricky for players new to the PlayStation ecosystem or unfamiliar with how DLCs, expansions, and add-ons are handled on the PlayStation Store.

Here's a comprehensive guide on easily upgrading to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PS5. Do note that a PlayStation Plus subscription isn't required for the upgrade but will be needed if you want to transfer your saved games and trophy progress from PS4 over to the PS5 remaster.

Step-by-step guide on how to get The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PS5 upgrade

There are a few prerequisites to getting the PS5 upgrade for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. The first and most important of these necessities is that you should already have the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2 in either digital or disc format linked to your PSN. The second requirement is an active PS+ subscription to carry over your progress.

However, the second requirement is optional, as you can transfer in-game progress from the PS4 version to the PS5 remaster using a USB stick, but it isn't equally as intuitive. Additionally, if you have the physical version of the base game and decide to upgrade it to the remaster, the disc will be needed every time you want to play the game.

The upgrade costs $9.99, the standard PlayStation charge for all current-gen upgrades. That being said, here's how you can grab The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered upgrade on PS5:

Open the PlayStation Store on your PS5 and navigate to Collections .

. Under Collections , head to the PlayStation Studios tab and select The Last of Us Part 2 from the list of games.

, head to the tab and select The Last of Us Part 2 from the list of games. Once you open the store page for The Last of Us Part 2, scroll down, select the Remastered upgrade for PS5, and proceed to checkout.

Once you finish the payment and checkout process, you will get the option to download either The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4 version) or the newly acquired remastered version.

Select the remaster, and let the download finish before you start playing.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is roughly 80 gigabytes; as such, make sure you have ample space on your console storage. You cannot install the remaster on an external HDD or SSD. Check out our step-by-step guide on how to transfer saved games from the PS4 version to the PS5 before you start playing.