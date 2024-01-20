How to transfer PS4 save data to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PS5

Transferring your saves from The Last of Us Part 2's PS4 version to the recently released PS5 remaster can be quite tricky, especially if you're new to the PlayStation ecosystem. While the game is a standalone title for PS5, Naughty Dog also allows players who already own the PS4 version of the sequel to upgrade to the remaster.

Much like Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Death Stranding Director's Cut, and Uncharted The Legacy of Thieves Collection, if you so choose, you can essentially carry over your in-game and trophy progress from the PS4 version to the PS5 remaster. While the process can be intimidating for a newcomer, it's quite straightforward.

Here's a comprehensive guide to help you easily transfer your PS4 saves to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the PS5. Do note that having a PlayStation Plus subscription does make the process significantly simpler. However, it's not a necessity.

How to transfer The Last of Us Part 2 PS4 saves to PS5

There are essentially two ways to transfer your progress from the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2 to the new PS5 remaster. The first requires you to be a subscriber of the PlayStation Plus service (any tier would suffice since you'll need the Cloud Storage facility, which comes with all PS+ plans). The second is the offline method via USB.

If you have an active PlayStation Plus membership, make sure you've uploaded your PS4 saves to the cloud and follow these steps to quickly transfer them to your PS5:

Log into your PS5 with the same account as your PS4. (Do note that you need to have The Last of Us Part 2 as well as the Remastered upgrade on the same PSN account for this process to work).

Go to Settings > Saved Data > Game/App Settings > Saved Data (PS4) and Cloud Storage .

. In the Download to Console Storage tab, look for The Last of Us Part 2 in the list of games displayed and download it.

tab, look for The Last of Us Part 2 in the list of games displayed and download it. Once the data is downloaded, start the PS5 remaster and select Story from the main menu.

from the main menu. Under the Story section, you will be given the option to Import Game. Select that option, and it will load your PS4 save data on your PS5.

If you're not subscribed to PlayStation Plus, you can use the offline method of transferring your save games to your PS5. Do note that you will be required to have a USB flash drive handy for this method. Here are the steps you need to follow for this method:

Connect the USB drive to your PS4, go to Settings > Application Saved Data Management > Saved Data in System Storage , and choose Copy to USB Storage Device .

, and choose . Pick The Last of Us Part 2's save from the list of games, and choose Copy to transfer it to the USB drive.

to transfer it to the USB drive. Now, on your PS5, connect the USB drive and go to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings .

. In the Saved Data section, choose Saved Data (PS4) and you should see an option Copy or Delete from USB Drive .

. Select the option to Copy to Console Storage to transfer your PS4 saves from the USB drive to your PS5.

to transfer your PS4 saves from the USB drive to your PS5. Once that's done, start the game and select Story > Import Game to load your PS4 saves on the PS5 remaster.

Do note that this process is not reversible, i.e., you cannot transfer your PS5 saves from The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered to the PS4 version of the game.

