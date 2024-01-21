All playable characters in The Last of Us Part 2 No Return

The playable characters in The Last of Us Part 2 No Return possess unique traits, resulting in distinct play styles. Your experience in No Return mode hinges on how skillfully and strategically you employ these characters. Naughty Dog has thoughtfully crafted the characters to align with your individual gameplay preferences. While the central objective of No Return is enemy elimination, the effective utilization of characters enhances the overall gameplay experience.

In short, The Last of Us Part 2 No Return provides a diverse set of playable characters, offering options ranging from melee combat and gunplay to stealth and the strategic use of craftable attachable mines. This article lists all the playable characters in The Last of Us Part 2 No Return.

Who are the playable characters in The Last of Us Part 2 No Return

Playable characters in The Last of Us Part 2 No Return. (Image via Naughty Dog)

The playable characters in The Last of Us Part 2 No Return include:

Ellie

Dina

Jesse

Tommy

Joel

Abby

Lev

Yara

Mel

Manny

These characters are divided into two factions, with Ellie leading one and Abby leading the other. Much like the supporting characters encountered in the main campaign, the playable characters in The Last of Us Part 2 No Return align themselves with their respective factions.

How to unlock characters in The Last of Us Part 2 No Return

Joel in the No Return mode (Image via Naughty Dog)

After activating the No Return mode, you must choose between Abby and Ellie. Upon selecting a character, you must successfully navigate through three levels. After accomplishing this, a new character will be unlocked. For instance, completing three levels with Abby will unlock Lev.

Start a new run and finish three levels as Lev to unlock Yara. This mode comprises a total of four levels, each culminating in a boss fight. The progression to the next character involves completing three levels with distinct players, and the same procedure applies to Ellie.

Abby specializes in close-quarter combat (Image via Naughty Dog)

Each playable character in The Last of Us Part 2 No Return possesses distinctive traits. For instance, Ellie excels in various forms of combat, showcasing mastery in both melee and weapons. Abby specializes in close-quarter combat, inflicting significant damage through hand-to-hand engagements.

Dina demonstrates expertise in resource crafting, particularly in creating mines and bombs. Meanwhile, Lev excels in stealth tactics, providing a silent approach to taking down enemies.

The game features additional characters, each with their unique abilities. A notable aspect of the No Return mode is the inclusion of objectives tailored to the specific traits of the characters, enhancing the immersive gameplay experience.

