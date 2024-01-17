In The Last of Us 2 Remastered No Return mode, players must overcome challenges by eliminating specified enemies. It also incorporates various playable characters encountered in this title's main campaign. Overall, the mode is an exhilarating and enjoyable combat gaming experience.

To enhance No Return's gameplay, players can benefit from a few tips and tricks to better understand crucial aspects of this title and make completing levels easier.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Essential tips and tricks for beginners of The Last of Us 2 Remastered No Return

1) Unlock other characters

Ellie and Abby's faction in The Last of Us 2 Remastered No Return mode (Image via Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us 2 Remastered No Return mode has a total of 10 playable characters, divided into two factions: Ellie and Abby. The former consists of five people: Ellie, Dina, Jesse, Tommy, and Joel — while the latter includes Abby, Lev, Yara, Mel, and Manny. Upon starting the mode, you must choose between the lead characters. To access the other aforementioned figures, one must unlock them by completing challenges.

Essentially, you are required to successfully complete three encounters with each character to unlock the subsequent one. For example, after finishing three challenges as Ellie, you unlock Dina. Subsequently, completing three challenges as the latter makes Jesse useable. This sequential unlocking process applies to characters in Abby's faction as well.

2) Prepare for boss fights

Failing at any specific level means starting anew from the beginning (Image via Naughty Dog)

In certain levels in this mode, you'll face the task of overcoming three successive waves of adversaries. In alternative scenarios, however, an unrelenting onslaught of hordes will pursue you until a timer expires. Additional challenges involve safeguarding an ally from a swarm of foes.

To heighten the difficulty of your trials, a formidable boss awaits you when you successfully complete each set of five levels. There are a total of six boss encounters, and failing in any specific level means starting it from the beginning. Hence, it is essential to equip yourself with upgraded weaponry to effectively confront such challenges.

3) Upgrade weapons

Focus on upgrading weapons as well (Image via YouTube/Boomstick Gaming)

Completing the levels in The Last of Us 2 Remastered No Return mode poses a formidable challenge, demanding potent gear and weapons. This is due to the unique and dangerous conditions presented by each level when you're facing adversaries.

In such a scenario, upgraded weapons become invaluable, and you can achieve this between encounters. Upon finishing one battle, you gain the opportunity to craft upgrades for your weapons and purchase new gear from the trading post.

4) Choose characters as per their traits

Ellie and Abby and their traits (Image via YouTube/Boomstick Gaming)

The Last of Us 2 Remastered No Return mode emphasizes combat, requiring careful consideration when selecting a character. Each unit boasts a distinct play style. For instance, Abby excels in melee combat, unleashing potent blows to overpower adversaries, while Ellie adeptly wields a variety of weapons.

It's essential not to underestimate the former, as her formidable melee skills can swiftly dispatch multiple foes.

Additional characters, such as Dina, bring unique abilities like crafting mines and bombs. Similarly, other units exhibit diverse traits, underscoring the importance of making judicious choices.

5) Focus on health

Ensure you stock up on health supplies at each level (Image via Naughty Dog)

While prioritizing combat, it is equally crucial to prioritize health preservation. Safeguarding yourself from enemy attacks and maintaining a sufficient health bar should be your primary focus, as succumbing to defeat will necessitate restarting from the beginning of the level. Therefore, ensure you stock up on health supplies in each level.

Select characters like Dina and Lev. The former excels in crafting bombs and medical items, providing ample resources to navigate through levels, while the latter specializes in stealth.

Playing as Lev decreases the likelihood of enemy detection due to his heightened listening abilities, and his signature ranged weapon, the bow, grants you an advantage in eliminating foes from a distance, preventing direct confrontations, and enhancing your chances of survival.

The Last of Us 2 Remastered No Return mode is getting significant praise from gamers. Fans who own the PS4 copy can now rejoice in Naughty Dog's emotionally charged narrative-driven game by upgrading for just $10.