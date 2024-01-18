All Ellie and Abbey outfits in Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and how to unlock them

Abbey and Ellie, the pivotal characters in the game, can make their journey more thrilling with the new outfits in Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Naughty Dog's latest offering brings a plethora of content to the game besides enhanced graphics. From minor changes like tweaking the gameplay and optimizing the performance for the PS5 to new game modes and extra stages like the Lost Chapters and No Return.
This article will cover all the new outfits in Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for both Abbey and Ellie and how you can unlock them.
All new Ellie outfits in Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
You can find all of Ellie's available outfits in Last of Us Part 2 and how to unlock them mentioned below:
Seattle
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Aquarium outfit
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Santa Barbara
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Birthday
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Savage Starlight outfit
- How to unlock: By collecting all weapons in one run of No Return game mode.
Astronaut
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Astronaut (Without Helmet)
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Rain jacket
- How to unlock: By killing 4 enemies with Molotovs in a No Return encounter.
Checkered
- How to unlock: By improving all Tenacity skills in one run of No Return game mode.
Pride tank top
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Arc The Lad
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Death Stranding
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Destiny
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Fantavision
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Killzone
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Mortal Kombat
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Siren
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Hotline Miami
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Wipeout Fusion
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
All new Abbey outfits in Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
Below is a list of all of Abbey's available outfits in Last of Us Part 2 and how to unlock them:
Seattle
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Jackson
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Coast
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Santa Barbara
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Salt Lake City
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Aquarium outfit
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Wasteland
- How to unlock: By completing a No Return encounter using only melee kills.
80s
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Bomber jacket
- How to unlock: By upgrading 3 melee weapons in one run of No Return.
Naughty Dog
- How to unlock: By healing 50 health from melee kills and melee attacks in a No Return encounter mode.
Genji
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Jak and Daxter
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Siphon filter
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
The Getaway
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
The Mark of Kri
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Twisted metal
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
War of the Monsters
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
Hotline Miami
- How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.
This concludes the list of all the available outfits in Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for both the protagonists. The game is currently available only for the PlayStation 5 users as of January 19, 2024.
