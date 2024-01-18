All Ellie and Abbey outfits in Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and how to unlock them

Abbey and Ellie, the pivotal characters in the game, can make their journey more thrilling with the new outfits in Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Naughty Dog's latest offering brings a plethora of content to the game besides enhanced graphics. From minor changes like tweaking the gameplay and optimizing the performance for the PS5 to new game modes and extra stages like the Lost Chapters and No Return.

This article will cover all the new outfits in Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for both Abbey and Ellie and how you can unlock them.

All new Ellie outfits in Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Ellie can rock the new No Return mode with her outfits in Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. (Image via Naughty Dog)

You can find all of Ellie's available outfits in Last of Us Part 2 and how to unlock them mentioned below:

Seattle

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Aquarium outfit

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Santa Barbara

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Birthday

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Savage Starlight outfit

How to unlock: By collecting all weapons in one run of No Return game mode.

Astronaut

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Astronaut (Without Helmet)

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Rain jacket

How to unlock: By killing 4 enemies with Molotovs in a No Return encounter.

Checkered

How to unlock: By improving all Tenacity skills in one run of No Return game mode.

Pride tank top

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Arc The Lad

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Death Stranding

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Destiny

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Fantavision

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Killzone

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Mortal Kombat

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Siren

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Hotline Miami

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Wipeout Fusion

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

All new Abbey outfits in Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Abbey also gets her own set of new outfits in Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. (Image via Naughty Dog)

Below is a list of all of Abbey's available outfits in Last of Us Part 2 and how to unlock them:

Seattle

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Jackson

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Coast

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Santa Barbara

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Salt Lake City

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Aquarium outfit

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Wasteland

How to unlock: By completing a No Return encounter using only melee kills.

80s

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Bomber jacket

How to unlock: By upgrading 3 melee weapons in one run of No Return.

Naughty Dog

How to unlock: By healing 50 health from melee kills and melee attacks in a No Return encounter mode.

Genji

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Jak and Daxter

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Siphon filter

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

The Getaway

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

The Mark of Kri

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Twisted metal

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

War of the Monsters

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

Hotline Miami

How to unlock: Available by default or progressing through the game.

This concludes the list of all the available outfits in Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for both the protagonists. The game is currently available only for the PlayStation 5 users as of January 19, 2024.

