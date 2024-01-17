5 ways The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered evolves over the PS4 version

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered arrives just four years after the original was released, near the tail end of the PlayStation 4 era. Many have been wondering why a game released in 2020 has been remastered. First, 2020 was four years ago, and that is enough time to make a massive technological leap. Moreover, apart from the given visual improvements, the remaster brings us a lot of welcome additions to dive into.

The game has plenty of new stuff to offer both old fans and newcomers to the franchise. It will be launched exclusively for the PS5, and today, we'll be discussing five ways that The Last of Us 2 remastered evolves over the PS4 version.

Here are five ways The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered evolves over the PS4 version.

1) Better resolution and framerate

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered delivers a better graphical experience (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered properly utilizes the PS5's hardware to deliver higher frame rates, along with options for a better resolution. The PS4 version of this game is undoubtedly beautiful; however, it cannot hold a candle to the mesmerizing visuals of the PS5.

Shadow quality and texture resolution have been overhauled to deliver a more enhanced image. Players will have two graphical options: fidelity mode, which will run the game at native 4K with 30 FPS, and performance mode, which will run the game at an upscaled 1440p resolution with 60 FPS.

2) New game mode - No Return

No Return game mode from The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered introduces a new game mode, which makes it worth the price of admission. Naughty Dog has described this as a Roguelike survival experience, which excellently ramps up the action. Each run will put the players through a procedurally generated combat sequence where they are free to do as they like.

The Last of Us Part 2 got a little too slow at times for most people. The addition of a new roguelike mode ramps up the action like never before and lets the players show off their combat skills, something that was missing from the original game.

3) Addition of Lost Levels

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered introduces Lost Levels (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered also introduces new content to the game. Players now have access to Lost Levels, which are three short sections of the original story that were cut from the PS4 version. However, these are now fully playable in the remaster, and you will also receive developer commentary that will explain their original intention with these levels.

There will also be a ton of cool concept art that players will get to go through, making this edition even more fascinating. These offer many cool moments for the fans to be excited about and are a welcome addition to the game.

4) Guitar Freeplay evolves the original minigame

Guitar freeplay in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Guitar minigame first made its appearance in the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2 and was a fan favorite at the time. The remastered version brings this beloved minigame back and makes it better than ever. It evolves from the previous version by letting the players choose and string together whichever chords they wish to play on the guitar.

Moreover, it has been done so excellently that the chords picked out in the animations are correct, and the transition from chord to chord feels authentic. If people didn't know this was a video game, it could even be passed off as a live performance.

5) Faster load times

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered brings faster loading times (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gone are the days when fans had to stare at extended loading screens. The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered fully uses the PS5's SSD to deliver lightning-fast loading speeds. This is perhaps the biggest improvement over the original since players will no longer have to stare at a loading screen while waiting to jump into the action.

It may not look like much, but faster loading speeds are a game changer for The Last of Us franchise. This helps you stay connected to the action and eliminates the painstaking loading screens that hinder the overall experience of this game.

If you own The Last of Us Part II on the PS5 and want to experience the remastered version, check out our PS5 Upgrade guide.