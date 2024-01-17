How to access the Lost Levels in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered might look like your typical current-gen port of a PlayStation 4 title, but it's much more than that. While the game does feature the usual graphical uplift that you'd expect from a modern remaster, it also comes with some unique new additions, including a robust roguelike mode as well as some additional levels, i.e., Lost Levels.

When you first boot up the game, you will be given the option to either carry over your progress from the PS4 version of the game, granted you already own and have played it, or simply start the campaign from scratch. As you make your way through the game's story, you will eventually come across the Lost Levels.

Unfortunately, the Lost Levels being entirely optional, aren't technically part of the main campaign, and hence need to be accessed manually. This can be a bit confusing, especially if this is your first The Last of Us title.

To assist you in this regard, here's a comprehensive guide on how to access the newly added Lost Levels in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered for the PS5.

Note: This article contains mild spoilers for the Lost Levels in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Accessing the Lost Levels in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

The Lost Levels are essentially content and ideas that were cut from the original release of The Last of Us Part 2. There are three Lost Levels in the remaster, each offering roughly seven to 10 minutes of gameplay, with very little in the way of story. Lost Levels don't feature much in terms of narrative context akin to the rest of the game, due to them being essentially cut content.

Here are all the Lost Levels in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered:

Jackson Dance

Boar Hunt

Sewer

However, these new levels offer you an insight into the different gameplay concepts that Naughty Dog came up with while developing The Last of Us Part 2. The Lost Levels in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered essentially boil down to either short minigames like the ones in Jackson Dance, or small enemy encounters similar to those in Sewers.

Getting access to the Lost Levels is pretty straightforward. Simply head to the Making of option from the main menu, under which you will find them. Once unlocked, you can replay the Lost Levels to your heart's content. You can also choose to skip the Lost Levels, without losing much in the way of the story.

However, I do recommend checking them out in the remaster, especially on repeat playthroughs or before you head into the roguelike mode, No Return.