Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand relationship explored as 'Cobra Kai' stars confirm romance 

Cobra Kai stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand have confirmed that they have been dating each other for a while now.

When asked by a TMZ reporter/cameraman at LAX last Tuesday, the duo individually admitted that they are a thing.

Keeping their love lives as private as possible, List and Bertrand revealed quite a few details of their relationship while speaking to the reporter.

Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand have known each other since their teen years

The duo were separately confronted and were asked similar questions, which they happily answered. When questioned about the dating rumors sparked by the couple, Bertrand quickly responded:

"Bro, you caught me, bro. You caught me in 4K. I mean, yeah, we’ve been dating for a while."

When the man behind the camera asked the actor if being romantically involved with someone from work was a difficult decision, Bertrand, referring to the relationship as a 'trial by fire', noted:

"I have never dated anyone I’ve worked with before. So I don’t know, this is like trial by fire almost."

List, 23, who also confirmed that the romance with a firm "Yeah," answered the same question, saying:

"Uhh, I guess so yeah. And I'll like think about the consequences later."

The couple were also asked who would have to leave the show if things went south. While List replied saying she does "not want to think about that," Bertrand confidently said:

"I’m staying. I’ve been here longer and I’ve got a cool hairstyle, so..."

Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand, who have starred in the series adapted from the Karate Kid franchise together since its second season, have known each other for quite a few years now. The 22-year-old actor revealed:

"We've been friends for a while. I met her when I was like, 15. I was actually tight friends with her brother Spencer, so that was kinda awkward to be like, 'Hey man, I like your sister.'"

However, it is possible that the couple hit it off on the set of the show as Bertrand mentioned:

"But yeah, we had fun on set and then hung out off-set."

The two even agreed on the fact that List would undoubtedly win if there was a combat between the couple.

The pair, who often post photos with each other on their Instagram accounts, have attended a good deal of Hollywood events together, including this year's Critics Choice Awards.

Last Tuesday, List and Bertrand went to the Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood party, with List posting photos from the event.

While Jacob Bertrand was previously in a relationship with a woman named Serena Pullen for approximately five years, Peyton List dated actor Cameron Monaghan from 2017 to 2019.

The couple will next be seen in the fifth season of Cobra Kai, which is scheduled to drop on Netflix later this year.

