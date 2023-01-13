Hunters season 2 ending explained: What happens to Adolf Hitler?

Hunters returned with a second season long after fans had given up hope of seeing this Nazi-killing party return to business. Set two years after the events of the first season, the new season followed two varied timelines, one in 1979 and the other between 1975 and 1977. The series followed its gritty premise to a whole new chapter of the story, this time featuring "the" Adolf Hitler (Udo Kier).

The entire series bounced between timelines and followed an elaborate plot to finally catch Hitler, who had been in hiding for years after the war was over. This revisionist take on Hitler is exceptional, especially in the last episode, which answers one of the most grueling questions that people have asked: What would happen if Hitler stood trial for his crimes?

Thankfully, the second season's final answers this with vivid imagination and great conviction, often drawing parallels to our present-day political scenario.

*Warning- Major Spoilers Ahead.

Hunters season 2 ending: How does the trial of the millennium go down?

If Adolf Hitler were to stand trial before a judge and jury, it would be the biggest trial of the millennium and possibly all time. Hunters season 2 finale gave us just that. The finale opened a few months after Hitler's (played by Udo Kier) arrest. Millie Morris (Jerrika Hinton) was the only member of the group involved in the proceedings leading up to this huge trial.

The finale hinted at something fishy from the very start. The judge seemed to have secrets, and there was an air of surprise all around the courtroom, almost a latent tension. Hitler's trial commenced rather comically, but soon exposed the flaws in the current legal system by giving him a fair trial and a place to lay out his claims.

The incredible courtroom drama saw Hitler deny the claims of violence, with the judge sympathizing with the Fuhrer and secretly discussing that the prosecutors must prove Hitler's crimes. Mindy Markowitz (Carol Kane) came as a witness and survivor of the Holocaust, leading the show to explore some darker and deeper themes about the Jewish massacre.

This whole sequence seemed to have one foot in absurdity and the other in logical political commentary, ultimately leading to a great drama that ended with Hitler admitting everything in a fit of rage. As a result, he is sentenced to life in prison.

This ended Fuhrer's trial, but the Hunters had something more in store.

What happens to Hitler at the end of Hunters season 2?

Right before Hitler was taken in, he sipped a cyanide pill, leading to an emergency situation. Here, Hitler's plans started to unfold. The ambulance driver took him to an undisclosed location, with only Jonah (Logan Lerman) giving chase to foil the plan.

Hitler met his wife in an undisclosed location. His wife called him an embarrassment and asked Travis (Greg Austin) to kill the former dictator. Travis asked Hitler to anoint him the new leader of the Nazi party before Jonah entered and began a shootout. The shootout saw Jonah take significant damage and Travis disappear completely.

Hitler is ultimately arrested once again and sent to prison. The final scene saw Hitler getting reduced to just a number, aptly ending the story of the great leader.

Hunters season 2 ended on a happy but slightly ambiguous note, purposefully leaving behind some loose ends.

All the episodes of Hunters are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

