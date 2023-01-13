Hunters season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of Hunters is out on Amazon Prime Video. The series tells the story of a group of Nazi hunters who try to nab several Nazis who've escaped justice and are trying to establish a Fourth Reich in the US. Here's the official synopsis of the final season, according to Prime Video:

''After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, The Hunters must band back together to hunt down history's most infamous Nazi—Adolf Hitler—who's hiding in South America.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.''

Logan Lerman and Al Pacino are among the star cast of the series. Prominent TV writer David Weil helms Hunters. The second season features a total of eight episodes, all of which are currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

Hunters season 2 cast list: Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, and others starring in Prime Video's conspiracy thriller.

1) Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum

Actor Logan Lerman plays the role of Jonah Heidelbaum in Prime Video's Hunters. Jonah is a young man who's part of the Hunters gang and is known to be a mathematical genius. Lerman was impressive in the first season, and based on the trailer, promises to deliver a memorable performance in the second season.

Apart from Hunters, Logan Lerman has starred in The Butterfly Effect, the Percy Jackson movies, The Three Musketeers, and many more.

2) Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman

The legendary Al Pacino dons the role of Meyer Offerman in Prime Video's conspiracy thriller series. Offerman is a Holocaust survivor who heads the Hunters team. Offerman's equation with Jonah forms the emotional core of the story. One of the first season's major highlights was Pacino's stunning performance in the role.

Al Pacino's most memorable roles were in The Godfather movies, Dog Day Afternoon, Serpico, and Heat, to name a few.

3) Carol Kane as Mindy Markowitz

Actress Carol Kane stars as Mindy Markowitz in Hunters. Markowitz is also a Holocaust survivor and works as the Hunters' signals expert. Kane has received positive reviews for her performance throughout the first season and is returning for the new installment.

Carol Kane has appeared in a number of classic films over the years like Annie Hall, Dog Day Afternoon, Hester Street, and many more.

Apart from Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, and Carol Kane, Hunters feature many other actors in significant supporting/minor roles, including:

Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash

Tiffany Boone as Roxy Jones

Louis Ozawa as Joe Mizushima

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Chava Apfelbaum

Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet

The official trailer briefly depicts several intense moments set to unfold this season. Things escalated as the Hunters made a shocking discovery about Adolf Hitler. Fans can expect a thrilling conclusion to what has been a fascinating series.

Creator David Weil has written several episodes of the season. Weil is known for his work on The Twilight Zone, Invasion, and Solos, to name a few.

The second and final season of Hunters is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

