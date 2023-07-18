The Last of Us Part 2, the highly polarizing sequel to one of the best narrative-driven games, is rumored to get a remastered or re-release treatment. The rumors are courtesy of a composer from the original game and the sequel, who hinted at his involvement in the upcoming Naughty Dog project, i.e., a PS5 remaster of The Last of Us Part 2.

Unfortunately, a re-release of yet another The Last of Us might be pushing the "re-release" formula a bit too far and way too close to the Skyrim territory. This also isn't helped by the fact that since 2020's The Last of Us Part 2, Naughty Dog has yet to release a proper new title.

The only "new" project the studio recently released was The Last of Us remake. With just three years to its life cycle and probably the most polarizing reception to a game since Dark Souls 2, The Last of Us Part 2 probably is the last thing that requires a re-release.

While the PS5 remaster might come packed with a few new features, is it really worth it in the end? Do we really need a The Last of Us Part 2 remastered?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Is The Last of Us Part 2 re-release/remastered really worth it?

It is no secret that Naughty Dog is one of the most influential developers within PlayStation and Sony's umbrella. From the early days of Crash Bandicoot and Sly Cooper to the later titles, like Uncharted and The Last of Us (obviously), the studio has regularly pumped out major blockbuster titles since their inception.

While some of their earlier games might not have had the mass appeal as their later offerings, they all had one thing in common, that being industry-defining gameplay and narrative innovations. The Uncharted series single-handedly paved the way for the resurgence of linear action-adventure games.

And The Last of Us was essentially the driving force behind PlayStation's rise in fame with its single-player narrative-focused exclusives. The series, which was initially conceptualized as an Uncharted spin-off, but with zombies, turned out to become one of the most influential games since the original Resident Evil 4.

That said, ever since the release of the sequel to The Last of Us, Naughty Dog seems to have stagnated, not having released a new, original title in almost a decade. Yes, The Last of Us brought the developers unimaginable fame, especially after the amazing live-action adaptation of the first game.

However, that should not be why a studio as talented as Naughty Dog starts playing it safe and relegates itself to milking the franchise dry. It also isn't helped by the fact that The Last of Us Part 2 isn't the most beloved title under Naughty Dog's repertoire.

Honestly, even for someone like me, who adores Naughty Dog's games, the sequel felt woefully short of my expectations regarding narrative and gameplay. And to remaster and sell the entire game all over again, just on new hardware, and probably with a few minute changes, isn't something I'm looking forward to from one of my favorite developers.

I was skeptical over The Last of Us (remake), and I remain equally as skeptical, perhaps even more, with the rumored remaster. And to be honest, I really don't think The Last of Us Part 2, a game from 2020 that has also received a dedicated PS5 update, requires a re-release.