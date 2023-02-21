The Last of Us episode 6: Who plays Tommy?

In the sixth episode of HBO Max's The Last of Us, fans saw a reunion between Joel and his younger brother Tommy. Tommy is played by the American actor and producer Gabriel Luna, who is known for his roles in True Detective and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, and Tommy reunited after what seemed like a lifetime in episode six of the show. Joel had been looking for his brother for quite some time and their reunion was a tearjerker for fans.

Tommy was previously seen in The Last of Us pilot episode where he, Joel, and Joel's daughter Sarah were fleeing their home after the cordyceps outbreak. Sarah was tragically killed soon after, but Tommy managed to take down the man who killed her.

Tommy and Joel then moved to Boston QZ and began living like goons but Tommy soon quit that life and joined the Fireflies. He then quit the Fireflies too and moved to Jackson, Wyoming to live in a settlement with his wife Maria.

Interestingly, in the video game, Tommy is played by Jeffrey Pierce, the actor who played Perry on the show.

Tommy from The Last of Us aka Gabriel Luna is an actor and producer

Born on December 5, 1982, Gabriel Isaac Luna is the son of Deborah Ann and Gabriel Lopez Luna. He was born in Austin, Texas, to parents of Mexican descent. He was raised by his mother since his father died before Gabriel's birth.

Luna is married to Romanian actress Smaranda Ciceu. The couple resides in Los Angeles.

Luna was raised in Austin, Texas, which was something he had in common with his co-star Pedro Pascal, who was raised in San Antonio, Texas. In an interview with Collider, Luna revealed that they developed a close bond since they were both raised in the same state.

He said that he made the "exciting and pleasant" discovery of Pascal being raised in the same state as him. Gabriel said that they both knew what it meant to be "Texas boys," and that was what helped them build their relationship.

He also noted that he and Pascal took every moment they could to talk about their respective families and got to know each other. They used this to show their bond on the show.

Luna attended St. Edward's University in Austin, where he made his stage debut as Romeo in a production of Romeo and Juliet, and graduated in 2005.

He has appeared in major roles in several series and TV shows like, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Wicked City, Matador, and Terminator: Dark Fate. He has even appeared in films like Bernie, Balls Out, Freeheld, Gravy, and Transpecos.

What is The Last of Us about?

The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, and Bella Ramsey as a 14-year-old girl named Ellie. Joel, who is a goon, is tasked with transporting Ellie across a post-apocalyptic world. Ellie is special as she is immune to a lethal disease that has eradicated humanity from the face of the planet.

The official synopsis of The Last of Us reads:

"Based on the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us, developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

The show was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, with Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam serving as its executive producers.

