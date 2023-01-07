Who did Earl Boen play in The Terminator? Tributes pour in as prolific voice actor dies aged 81

Well-known actor Earl Boen, who played the role of Dr. Peter Silberman in The Terminator films, recently passed away on January 5, aged 81. Several well-known personalities from the film industry paid tribute to him, including John Glover, who wrote in a tweet:

“Had no idea he did a voice on #batman Very talented character actor who tasted the sweet fruit of sci-fi stardom. Earl Boen… a human performer. No glamor. Just acting. The good days.”

It is yet unclear whether his stage 4 lung cancer, which he had been battling since last year, had any role in his death. Boen was also known for his voice work in various animated shows and video games.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Boen was popular for his performances in different TV shows and films. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

D.C. Douglas🍸 @MrDCDouglasTwit #EarlBoen The closest thing I had to an LA mentor was Earl Boen (Terminator films and The Golden Girls). I just learned he died yesterday at 81, after a long, successful career and a good retirement in Hawaii. This journey is never as long as you think it is... #RIP The closest thing I had to an LA mentor was Earl Boen (Terminator films and The Golden Girls). I just learned he died yesterday at 81, after a long, successful career and a good retirement in Hawaii. This journey is never as long as you think it is... #RIP #EarlBoen https://t.co/p34FCwAwsF

Rob Dean @neuroticmonkey RIP Earl Boen. A great “That Guy” actor that brought a droll energy to every project he did. So it goes. RIP Earl Boen. A great “That Guy” actor that brought a droll energy to every project he did. So it goes. https://t.co/CMyhfan80J

Sybil Danning @sybildanning Actor Earl Boen 81, best known for his role as Dr Peter Silberman in “The Terminator” 1,2,& 3 with Arnold Schwarzenegger died of lung cancer in Hawaii. Fellow Austrian & lg yr friend Arnold & me @ event RIP Earl Actor Earl Boen 81, best known for his role as Dr Peter Silberman in “The Terminator” 1,2,& 3 with Arnold Schwarzenegger died of lung cancer in Hawaii. Fellow Austrian & lg yr friend Arnold & me @ event RIP Earl https://t.co/8rRSy3P4SW

Chris Miles 🇺🇦 @CMilesRacer Just seen that Earl Boen has died. He had so many roles over the years but, to me, he'll always be the voice of LeChuck in the Monkey Island games. Not many people could bring an undead pirate to life, but he did it brilliantly. RIP Just seen that Earl Boen has died. He had so many roles over the years but, to me, he'll always be the voice of LeChuck in the Monkey Island games. Not many people could bring an undead pirate to life, but he did it brilliantly. RIP 😢 https://t.co/jsQmxw5Lgt

Earl Boen appeared as Dr. Peter Silberman in The Terminator

Boen was popular for playing different roles in movies and TV shows but gained recognition for his performance as Dr. Peter Silberman in The Terminator films.

The character was a criminal psychologist working with the Los Angeles Police Department in California. He was well aware of the delusions of Kyle Reese and Sarah Connor, but instead of helping them out, he decided to build his career through their problems.

He interrogated Kyle Reese in The Terminator, who was sent from the future to protect Sarah Connor from the Terminator tasked with killing her. He was the chief and criminal psychologist at Pescadero State Hospital where Sarah was being kept and Silberman was frequently attacked by Sarah on multiple occasions.

Boen was the only actor alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger featured in the franchise's first three films.

The Terminator was released on October 26, 1984, and was a box-office success. This led to five sequels, among which Terminator 2: Judgment Day managed to receive positive feedback. The reception was mixed towards the rest of the entries and the latest entry, Terminator: Dark Fate, underperformed at the box office.

Earl Boen was a part of different films, TV shows, and video games

Earl Boen was popular for being featured in different films, TV shows and video games

Boen has been active in the entertainment industry since the 50s and appeared in TV shows like The Wonder Years, Three’s Company, The Golden Girls, and more.

He played various roles in other TV shows and films like Wonder Woman, Police Woman, Hawaii Five-O, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, The Dukes of Hazzard, Madame’s Place, Growing Pains, and more.

Earl Boen featured in films like G.I. Joe: The Movie, The Majestic, The Wild Thornberrys Movie, Porco Rosso, Clifford’s Really Big Movie, and more. He voiced different characters in animated shows like The Further Adventures of SuperTed, The Pirates of Dark Water, The Addams Family, ABC Weekend Special, and more.

Boen’s survivors include his wife Cathy, daughter Ruby, and grandchildren Kimmy Abaricia and Kimo Harbin.

