Dave Draper death: Arnold Schwarzenegger leads tributes as legendary bodybuilder passes away at 79

Popular bodybuilder Dave Draper recently passed away on November 30 at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by his wife, Laree Draper, who shared it on Facebook on the same day.

Laree Draper said that her husband died peacefully, although the cause of death is yet to be revealed. She wrote in her Facebook post that Dave Draper died early in the morning, and she was with him. The doctor informed her that it was a good death which she considered calm and peaceful.

Arnold @Schwarzenegger Dave Draper was an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, including me. He was one of my idols. In Austria, I kept his photo on the wall above my bed for motivation, and when I saw him starring in “Don’t Make Waves”, I thought,My dreams are possible.” Dave Draper was an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, including me. He was one of my idols. In Austria, I kept his photo on the wall above my bed for motivation, and when I saw him starring in “Don’t Make Waves”, I thought,My dreams are possible.” https://t.co/pSse0tS219

Arnold @Schwarzenegger When I got to America and finally met Dave, I learned his heart was as big as his pecs. He even hand-built my first furniture when I moved to Santa Monica, and man, he was talented. Can you imagine meeting your idol, becoming his training partner and traveling the world together? When I got to America and finally met Dave, I learned his heart was as big as his pecs. He even hand-built my first furniture when I moved to Santa Monica, and man, he was talented. Can you imagine meeting your idol, becoming his training partner and traveling the world together?

Arnold @Schwarzenegger I was in heaven. He couldn’t have been more welcoming, and he always pushed everyone around him in the gym to be better. He was an amazing writer and a great family man. I will miss the Blond Bomber, but his memory will always be with me. My thoughts are with Laree and the family I was in heaven. He couldn’t have been more welcoming, and he always pushed everyone around him in the gym to be better. He was an amazing writer and a great family man. I will miss the Blond Bomber, but his memory will always be with me. My thoughts are with Laree and the family

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger expressed his grief over the death of Draper. Schwarzenegger said that Draper was an inspiration to many people around the world, including him, and was one of his idols. The Predator star said that he kept Draper’s photo on the wall above his bed for motivation.

Reports say that Schwarzenegger and Draper trained together at Gold’s Gym alongside other bodybuilders like Mike Katz, Frank Zane, and Franco Columbu.

About Dave Draper in brief

Dave Draper was a well-known actor and bodybuilder (Image via KennyNakawaki/Twitter)

Born on April 16, 1942, Draper started weight training when he was ten and got habituated to it when he turned 12. He participated in activities like wrestling, swimming, and gymnastics while attending high school.

Draper achieved a lot throughout his bodybuilding career. He first won the title of Mr. New Jersey at the age of 21. Draper took his training at a gym known as The Dungeon and then at the Gold’s Gym.

The bodybuilder also spoke openly about using steroids, saying that he was 235 pounds before steroids came, and he used them under the doctor’s supervision.

Draper also made several television appearances. He played himself in an episode of The Beverly Hillbillies in 1967 and appeared in a movie, Don’t Make Waves the same year. Draper then appeared in an episode of The Monkees in 1967 and Here Come the Brides in 1969.

Twitter users react to the death of Dave Draper

Dave Draper’s death was confirmed by his wife on Facebook, which shocked his fans and followers. The public paid tribute on Twitter as soon as the news broke:

Lee Van Cleef @LeeVanCleef1 RIP Blonde Bomber Dave Draper - a True BodyBuilding Legend RIP Blonde Bomber Dave Draper - a True BodyBuilding Legend https://t.co/OXEZe8DqJq

Bill Keyes @KeyesBill It is with a sad heart that I advise of the passing of bodybuilding icon, Dave Draper, this morning CA time, at 79. A classic bodybuilder of the Golden Era, a fine author, and an inspiration to tens of thousands. Our world is a bit less rich with his passing. #bodybuilding It is with a sad heart that I advise of the passing of bodybuilding icon, Dave Draper, this morning CA time, at 79. A classic bodybuilder of the Golden Era, a fine author, and an inspiration to tens of thousands. Our world is a bit less rich with his passing. #bodybuilding https://t.co/7BMXcyNxKP

Kipp in Altus🐗🇺🇸✌️ @KippUpton Bill Keyes @KeyesBill It is with a sad heart that I advise of the passing of bodybuilding icon, Dave Draper, this morning CA time, at 79. A classic bodybuilder of the Golden Era, a fine author, and an inspiration to tens of thousands. Our world is a bit less rich with his passing. #bodybuilding It is with a sad heart that I advise of the passing of bodybuilding icon, Dave Draper, this morning CA time, at 79. A classic bodybuilder of the Golden Era, a fine author, and an inspiration to tens of thousands. Our world is a bit less rich with his passing. #bodybuilding https://t.co/7BMXcyNxKP RIP Dave Draper. Definitely an inspiration to many. One of the top bodybuilders from the Golden Era, the best era, of bodybuilding. twitter.com/keyesbill/stat… RIP Dave Draper. Definitely an inspiration to many. One of the top bodybuilders from the Golden Era, the best era, of bodybuilding. twitter.com/keyesbill/stat…

Alexander Anderson gaming :D @PrometheusRemi1 Rip Dave Draper

will pray for your soul bro Rip Dave Draperwill pray for your soul bro

Gary Wells @soulrideblog

#RIP Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper passed away today at age 79. The former Mr. America and Mr. Universe was in Don't Make Waves (1967) with Sharon. Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper passed away today at age 79. The former Mr. America and Mr. Universe was in Don't Make Waves (1967) with Sharon.#RIP https://t.co/nWwjLz5qDI

Detailed information regarding his death is yet to be revealed, and an official statement is yet to be issued by his family.

