8 shows to watch after Arcane season 2 ends

Steampunk animated series, Arcane, set in the League of Legends universe, is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. The show’s second season premiered on Netflix on November 9 and finishes on November 23.

Starring Ella Purnell, Hailee Steinfeld, and others in the voice cast, the show is about two sisters, Jinx and Vi, who go down very different paths. The show has been praised for its mixing of 2D and 3D animation, action, and character depth.

As the show ends soon, viewers can check the list below for some similar shows that would fill the void after watching Arcane Season 2.

The Last of Us, Pantheon, and other shows to watch if you liked Arcane season 2

1) Dota: Dragon’s Blood - Netflix

Still from Dota: Dragon's Blood (Image via Netflix)

An epic fantasy adventure animated series, Dota: Dragon’s Blood, is based on the video game Dota 2 and has been developed by Ashley Edward Miller. The series is set in a mystical land where a dragon knight Davion, slays dragons to keep the world safe.

During a battle between demons and dragons, the dragon Slyrak merges with Davion. Amidst this, Davion hunts for the demon Terrorblade, who wants to kill all dragons. Like Arcane, the show has a thrilling plotline to keep the viewers hooked and boasts striking visuals. The show was released on March 25, 2021.

2) Castlevania - Netflix

Still from Castlevania (Image via Netflix)

A fantasy adventure animated series, Castlevania, has been created by Warren Ellis and is based on a Japanese video game series. The series adapts various installments of the game over the course of different seasons.

The first two seasons are about the main characters saving the nation of Wallachia from Dracula. Other storylines and characters are also introduced from the game’s multiple versions. Like Arcane, the show has an engaging plot and beautiful visuals. The show premiered on July 7, 2017, and concluded in 2021.

3) The Legend of Vox Machina - Amazon Prime Video

Still from The Legend of Vox Machina (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

A fantasy action animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, is based on the popular fantasy tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons and features the voices of Laura Bailey, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, and others. The series is set in the fictional world of Exandria and follows a group of misfits who become strong mercenaries.

The group begins a quest to hunt for gold but encounters increasingly dangerous threats. The show was a success and has been praised for its animation, writing, and voice acting. Like Arcane, the show offers plenty of thrills, action, fascinating storylines, and character arcs. The series premiered on January 28, 2022, with its latest season released in October 2024.

4) The Last of Us - Amazon Prime Video

Still from The Last of Us (Image via Amazon Video)

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us is a popular thriller series that is adapted from a video game franchise. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in titular roles, the series is set in the aftermath of a pandemic that turns people into zombies.

Amidst the vast wasteland of human society, a smuggler and a special teenager travel through dangerous locations to find a safe place. The series has received plenty of positive reviews for its acting and production. Like Arcane, the series is gripping, fast-paced, and provides commentary on human nature. It was released on January 15, 2023.

5) Fallout - Amazon Prime Video

Still from Fallout (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the video game of the same name, Fallout is a post-apocalyptic action series created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and others, the show is set in the aftermath of a nuclear war. It was released on April 10, 2024.

The show depicts a society where people live in futuristic bunkers. One woman, Lucy, decides to head out of the bunker to search for her kidnapped father. The series received praise for its visuals and faithfulness to the game. Like Arcane, the show has a strong female protagonist and stylized action.

6) Dragon Age: Absolution - Netflix

Still from Dragon Age: Absolution (Image via Netflix)

Set in the Dragon Age universe, Dragon Age: Absolution is a fantasy adventure animated series created by Mairghread Scott. It was released on December 9, 2022. The show is set in the fictional world of Thedas and deals with the aftermath of a heist that goes wrong.

After the attempt to capture Circulum Infinitu, a precious artifact of magic, does not go successfully, the mercenaries who failed the mission must stop the fallout. Fans of Arcane will enjoy the show as it has a compelling storyline and gripping action sequences.

7) Twisted Metal - Amazon Prime Video

Still from Twisted Metal (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on a video game franchise of the same name, Twisted Metal is a post-apocalyptic action-comedy series starring Anthony Mackie, Will Arnett, and others. Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Michael Jonathan Smith developed it. The series premiered on July 27, 2023.

The series begins in a post-apocalyptic wasteland that revolves around a man with amnesia, who must travel across the country to deliver a mysterious package. He must also fight off ruthless racers who decorate their vehicles with dangerous weapons. Like Arcane, the show is based on a video game and has plenty of action sequences.

8) Pantheon - Amazon Prime Video

Still from Pantheon (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

A sci-fi drama animated series, Pantheon is created by Craig Silverstein and is based on the short stories of Ken Liu. The series is about a tech company that deals with digital immortality and uploads the human brain to the cloud through unethical means.

When David Kim, a father, dies, his consciousness is uploaded online, which makes it possible for him to stay in touch with his daughter, Maddie, a bullied teenager. The show also explores other storylines and like Arcane, is a unique animated series that will keep the viewers hooked. The show's release date was September 1, 2022.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show of their liking.

