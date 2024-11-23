What time will Arcane season 2 Act 3 be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

Arcane season 2 Act 3 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Saturday, November 23, 2024. It will feature episodes 7, 8, and 9 and showcase the impending war between Piltover and Zaun. The concluding chapter of the series will follow the events of Acts 1 and 2, which were released on November 9, 2024, and November 16, 2024, respectively.

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, the animated series tells the origin story of the League of Legends characters Vi and Jinx in the context of the war.

The show's official logline, as per Netflix, reads:

"Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions."

Viewers can watch Arcane season 2 Act 3 at 3 am ET/12 am PT on November 23, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Arcane season 2 Act 3 and reflects the author's opinions.

What time will Arcane season 2 Act 3 be released worldwide?

Arcane season 2 Act 3 will drop on Netflix on November 23, 2024, and will include three episodes: Pretend Like It's the First Time, Killing Is a Cycle, and The Dirt Under Your Nails. These episodes will be released simultaneously worldwide on the streaming platform.

Below is a region-wise schedule of the release timings for Arcane season 2 Act 3.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Saturday, November 23, 2023 3:00 am Central Time Saturday, November 23, 2023 2:00 am Mountain Time Saturday, November 23, 2023 1:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, November 23, 2023 8:00 am Central European Time Saturday, November 23, 2023 9:00 am Eastern European Time Saturday, November 23, 2023 10:00 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, November 23, 2023 1:30 pm

What to expect from Arcane season 2 Act 3?

A poster of Arcane season 2 Act 3 (Image via Instagram/@arcaneshow)

As Arcane returns for the last time with Act 3, the acclaimed series is determined to go out with a bang. The events of the last few episodes come to a head in the show's final act as the cities of Piltover and Zaun risk everything for an epic showdown that will change their fates forever.

On the Piltover's side, Ambessa's Noxian troops brace for a brutal war with the help of shimmer, a potent drug created by Singed. Zaun and its citizens, on the other hand, prepare to sacrifice everything in their quest for independence.

Moreover, Jinx is in the worst possible state after the deaths of Isha and Vander/Warwick in the final moments of Act 2. Her relationship with Vi is precarious, to say the least. It will be interesting to see whether the sisters come together to fight for Zaun's freedom or if they end up on opposite sides of the war, as expected.

Jayce, who was on a mission to destroy Hextech once and for all, killed Viktor in an incredible plot twist from Act 2. Viktor represented the next step in human evolution, in which man and machine become one.

Despite his death, the implications of his healing magical powers will be felt in the final chapter of the series. There is strong speculation about Viktor's return in Act 3, which raises questions regarding the return of Vander/Warwick and his followers, who had perished alongside him.

Furthermore, Heimerdinger and Ekko, who were last seen in Arcane season 2 Act 1, will likely return for their final appearance. Ekko may prove to be a trump card in the last few episodes due to his time manipulation device, the Zero Drive, which can reverse past events and alter future outcomes.

Cast and characters

Ambessa and Singed as seen in Arcane season 2 (Image via X/@Netflix)

The primary voice cast list of Arcane season 2 Act 3 is given below:

Hailee Steinfeld as Vi

Ella Purnell as Jinx

Kevin Alejandro as Jayce

Katie Leung as Caitlyn

Toks Olagundoye as Mel Medarda

Brett Tucker as Singed

Amirah Vann as Sevika

Reed Shannon as Ekko

Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger

Ellen Thomas as Ambessa

All episodes of Arcane are available to stream on Netflix.

