7 shows to watch while waiting for Twisted Metal Season 2

Twisted Metal, a post-apocalyptic action-comedy has been greenlit for season two and is expected to release in 2025. Most of the main cast of the show has returned with Anthony Mackie as John Doe, a milkman suffering from amnesia, and Stephanie Beatriz as his rugged friend Quiet. Some new faces are expected to join the cast, such as Dollface and Mr. Grimm, adding new dynamics to the story.

The quirky characters and unforeseen twists in season one stole the hearts of the fans. Now season two will likely look even more into character backstories while unleashing a thrilling car combat.

While fans wait for season two's release, they can watch shows that share a similar vibe to Twisted Metal.

Peacemaker, The Boys, and 5 other shows to watch while waiting for Twisted Metal season 2.

1) Peacemaker (2022)

A still from Peacemaker (image via HBO Max)

Peacemaker follows the story of Christopher Smith, played by John Cena, as he battles against the bad guys and serves his brand of chaotic justice. The show is full of outrageously wild antics and unexpected twists, all while exploring themes of redemption and identity. The superhero television series has an ensemble cast of Danielle Brooks and Freddie Stroma.

For fans of Twisted Metal, the vibe of Peacemaker will be deeply reminiscent of comic book mayhem and dark humor. It perfectly provides what a viewer would want: a thrill ride populated by laughter and explosions.

Peacemaker is available on Max.

2) The Boys (2019)

A still from The Boys. (Image via Prime Video)

The Boys is an action-packed thrilling satire, turning perceptions of the superhero genre upside down. In a world where "Supes" are sold as heroes but often act like villains, the show dives head-first into corruption and power.

It boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Karl Urban as the unstoppable Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as the brooding Hughie, and Erin Moriarty as the optimistic Starlight.

The Boys rounds up its fanbase through dark humor and heavy action, much like Twisted Metal. Both shows also feature flawed characters that barely survive a highly violent and absurd world.

For fans of outrageous narratives embedded with satire, this show is a must-watch.

The Boys is available on Prime Video.

3) The Walking Dead (2010)

A still from The Walking Dead (Image via AMC)

The Walking Dead is an engrossing tale of humankind's survival amidst an infested zombie world. The show veers between adrenaline-fueled action and emotional moments. It has a stellar cast of Norman Reedus as Daryl and Melissa McBride as Carol.

Many people will love The Walking Dead and Twisted Metal for its complex characters and thrilling storylines. Each franchise sports its own share of flawed heroes tenuously negotiating a world where chaos is king, and one's survival is never certain.

The Walking Dead is not all about fighting zombies, it's about what makes human beings human in desperate situations. Rich storytelling and heart-pumping dynamics make this show a must-see for those in dire need of a good storyline full of tension and heart.

The Walking Dead is available on Hulu.

4) Ash vs Evil Dead (2015)

A still from Ash vs Evil Dead (Image via Lionsgate)

Ash vs Evil Dead is a hilarious follow-up to the iconic Evil Dead franchise. Picking up 30 years after the events of the original films, it follows Ash Williams, played by Bruce Campbell, as he battles against the Deadites. During this new season, Ash teams up with his trusted companions Pablo and Kelly in facing all-new supernatural threats while juggling his many chaotic life changes.

Similar to Twisted Metal, this show is a perfect cocktail of slapstick humor and horror. The chemistry between Ash, Pablo, and Kelly adds emotional depth to the mayhem.

Ash vs Evil Dead is available on Hulu.

5) Doom Patrol (2019)

A still from Doom Patrol (Image via Warner Bros. Television)

Doom Patrol is a wonderfully bizarre superhero series that delves into the lives of a group of misfits, each with their tragic backstory. These misfits include characters like Cliff Steele, a race car driver turned robot, and Eric Morden, a supervillain capable of altering reality.

Similar to Twisted Metal, this series deals with damaged characters in a very chaotic world. The show also has deeper themes of identity and acceptance.

With comedy and emotional depth combined, Doom Patrol is a perfect show for Twisted Metal fans to enjoy.

Doom Patrol is available on Max.

6) Preacher (2016)

A still from Preacher (Image via AMC)

Preacher is about a disillusioned Texas preacher named Jesse Custer, who's possessed by a supernatural entity known as Genesis. This gives him the power to command anyone who can hear him, which sets him on a journey to find God, who has mysteriously abandoned Heaven.

Aided by his no-nonsense ex-girlfriend Tulip and a hard-drinking vampire named Cassidy, Jesse finds himself entangled with a bizarre cast of characters from Heaven and Hell.

Similar to Twisted Metal, Preacher combines dark humor and thrilling action in its plot. Both series feature eccentric characters navigating chaotic worlds with episodes of violence and absurdity.

With plenty of heart and some seriously offbeat storytelling, Preacher is not just about the supernatural; it's about the human experience in all its messy glory, making it an engaging ride from start to finish

Preacher is available on Prime Video.

7) Blood Drive (2017)

A still from Blood Drive (Image via Syfy)

Blood Drive follows the story of former cop Arthur Bailey, played by Alan Ritchson, who gets dragged into a grueling cross-country race organized by the sadistic Julian Slink. With fierce Grace D'Argento, played by Christina Ochoa, they will have to go up against a world full of bizarre competitors and gruesome challenges.

Similar to Twisted Metal, Blood Drive is loved by its fans for its outrageous humor and over-the-top action. Both series pull off the absurdity and chaos, packing in a set of characters that are as flawed as they are entertaining. It's a mishmash of dark comedy with relentless action that makes for an exhilarating watch.

Blood Drive is available on Prime Video.

As fans eagerly await season two of Twisted Metal, diving into shows like Blood Drive, Preacher, and Doom Patrol can scratch that itch for wild, chaotic fun filled with quirky characters and dark humor.

