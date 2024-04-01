10 shows to watch if you love Harley Quinn

The animated series Harley Quinn was released on November 20, 2019. The main cast of the show includes Kayley Cuoco, Lake Bell, and Alan Tudyk. It follows the story of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn and features her personal growth and criminal adventures.

Harley Quinn tries to come to terms with her past, working on her self-confidence and her own identity. The deepening relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy evolves from friendship to romance throughout the series, which in turn serves as a pivotal subplot.

10 TV shows you should watch if you like Harley Quinn

1. Batman: The Animated Series

The iconic series that introduced the character of Harley Quinn, Batman: The Animated Series, follows the adventures of Bruce Wayne. The show premiered on September 5, 1992, and was directed by Kevin Altieri. The voice actors included Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, and Efrem Zimbalist Jr.

Set in Gotham City, the series follows Batman’s fight against crime and corruption in Gotham, while simultaneously facing off against iconic villains like the Joker, Two-Face, and Poison Ivy. Sometimes he is even assisted by Robin and Batgirl, along with the support of Police Commissioner James Gordon.

2. Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol is a superhero series that revolves around a team of superheroes who have been outcast by society. The team consists of several superheroes like Crazy Jane, Elasti-Woman, Negative Man, Robotman, and Cyborg (Victor Stone). The talented cast includes Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby and Joivan Wade.

It is directed by Chris Manley and the third season premiered on September 23, 2021. Fans of Harley Quinn might find the series quite captivating as it follows a similar superhero storyline.

3. Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is an animated series that premiered on December 2, 2013 and is directed by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. The voice actors include Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammer.

The series follows the adventures of Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty Smith. They embark on adventures together across alternate realities.

Each episode features Rick and Morty getting involved in some sort of sci-fi adventure, often leading to chaos and destruction. Accompanied are also some moments of character development and family dynamics.

4. BoJack Horseman

BoJack Horseman premiered on August 22, 2014. It is directed by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The cast of the show includes Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris and Alison Brie.

It is an adult animated series that explores the life of BoJack Horseman, a washed-up star of a sitcom. The series received critical acclaim for its animation, voiceovers, humour, and its detailed approach to addressing serious issues.

5. The Boys

The Boys is a dark superhero series that is set in a world where superheroes are celebrities and are corporate-sponsored. It is directed by the likes of Philip Sgriccia, Liz Friedlander and Steve Boyum. The talented cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr.

The series follows a group of superheroes known as 'The Boys', led by Billy Butcher, who wants to expose the truth about them and Vought International. The series matches the vibes of Harley Quinn and is a treat for the viewers. The fourth season is set to premiere on June 13, 2024.

6. Invincible

Invincible is an adult animated superhero television series that follows Mark Grayson. Mark is a teenager who inherits superpowers from his father, Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet. As he develops powers of his own, he is known by the name 'Invincible'.

Like Harley Quinn, the series features a journey of growth and discovery as he faces various challenges that reshape his understanding of heroism in a world full of complexities.

7. Adventure Time

Adventure Time is an animated series that premiered on April 5, 2010. It is directed by Larry Leichliter and created by Pendleton Ward. The voice cast of the series includes Jeremy Shada, John DiMaggio and Hynden Walch.

The show follows the adventures of Finn the Human and Jake the Dog, who live in the Land of Ooo which is filled with colourful characters and various kingdoms. The series features them facing several friends and enemies, including Princess Bubblegum, the Ice King, Marceline the Vampire Queen, and the Lich.

8. Justice League Action

Justice League Action is an animated series that follows the adventures of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and other superheroes of the Justice League as they face several supervillains and threats.

The series premiered on Cartoon Network on March 10, 2010. It was produced by Alan Burnett, Jim Krieg, and Butch Lukic. Each episode has a runtime of 11 minutes and features a self-contained story.

9. M.O.D.O.K.

M.O.D.O.K. is an adult animated television series, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The comics were created by Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum.

It follows M.O.D.O.K., a supervillain with a massive head and tiny arms and legs, who wants to conquer the world. Harley Quinn fans will like the series as it has similar vibes and is based on a renowned comic series.

10. The Batman

The Batman series is an animated television show that aired from 2004 to 2008. It follows Bruce Wayne as Batman, focusing on his third year when he faces off against villains like the Joker, Penguin, Riddler, and Catwoman, with the help of Alfred. Later in the series he is joined by Batgirl and Robin.

Fans of Harley Quinn should not to miss out on this one.

These shows can appeal to die-hard Harley Quinn fans, both in terms of storylines and settings. The series' can open up new fandoms for the viewers, and keep the love for Harley Quinn alive.