Mayfair Witches season 3 still uncertain, but fans hope for more

There has been no word regarding AMC's Mayfair Witches season 3 since the second season's finale episode, The Episodes premiered on March 2, 2025. The show is an expansion of Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, which regained popularity in 2022 with the release of Interview with a Vampire.

Based on Rice's novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the show premiered on AMC in January 2023 and was renewed for a second season the next month. It has been more than a week since the second season came to an end.

Although viewers are eagerly waiting for a new season, there’s unfortunately no official update on Mayfair Witches Season 3 yet. However, given how season 2 concluded, the chances of a renewal seem promising.

Potential storylines for Mayfair Witches season 3 explored

A still from Mayfair Witches (Image via AMC Networks)

Mayfair Witches season 2 left the viewers with a lot to think about and question. The finale episode saw Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) drinking Lasher's blood to gain more superpowers. She also wiped off Lark's memories of her when he questioned her motivations and ultimately decided to separate from her.

One of the biggest questions that viewers must have is whether a member of the Taltos family, Lasher (Jack Huston), is truly dead. Considering that he is a shapeshifting supernatural entity, it is quite likely that he could potentially return in the later instalments.

After consuming Lasher's blood, Rowan has newfound powers. Mayfair Witches season 3 could explore her new abilities and see Rowan grappling with their effect on her, as well as the moral implications of such power.

Further, the rescued Taltos children might possess unique abilities and gain the attention of various factions eager to exploit or safeguard them. They are known to grow faster than human children, and this might present some challenges with their upbringing.

The Talamasca's interest in the Mayfair family’s affairs could grow, uncovering revelations about their true intentions and future plans. Additionally, a deeper exploration of the family's history may unfold.

Esta Spalding on potential crossovers between Mayfair Witches and The Talamasca

Mayfair Witches introduced the secret Tamalasca society, which appears in Anne Rice's novels, that investigates the paranormal. The Talamasca, a new series based on the society, is set for release later this year. This brings forth the question: Will Rowan crossover to the new show, or will Mayfair Witches season 3 mark her next appearance?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter dated March 2, 2025, co-creator Esta Spalding addressed the possibility of a crossover in Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, saying:

"I love the idea of the crossover connections. [...] We had in our writers room at the end of season two Mark Lafferty, who wrote episode [seven of season two]. He went off our show to co-showrun the Talamasca show."

Further adding:

"I feel like he took all of the ways we had been talking about the Talamasca and how the organization works, and so on, into those conversations. So there’s a real continuity there and I think it’s going to be extraordinary."

Interested viewers can watch season two on AMC+ while they wait for an update on Mayfair Witches season 3.

