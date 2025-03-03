Mayfair Witches season 2 finale ending explained: Did Julien kill Lasher?

Mayfair Witches season 2 finale, titled The Innocents, premiered on March 2, 2025, on AMC+. There are big changes in the way power, family loyalty, and dark magic work in this season finale. The episode has a tense mood and a mix of emotional and magical confrontations that make viewers wonder what the future holds for the main characters, especially Rowan Mayfair.

Mayfair Witches season 2 finale makes Rowan's journey clearer. However, the darkness that hangs over her decisions and relationships is even darker. At the end of the episode, it looks like Julien Mayfair killed Lasher by setting up a ritual to drink his blood and take on his powers.

In this episode, Julien Mayfair's planned betrayal is at its worst. In order to drink Lasher's blood and take his powers, Julien betrays the people closest to him, which sets off a chain of terrible events. Rowan drinks from the cup in desperation to try to bring Lasher back to life, but it doesn't work.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the author's opinion and contains spoilers from the Mayfair Witches season 2 finale. Reader's discretion is advised.

Mayfair Witches season 2 finale: Lasher’s death happens

Mayfair Witches season 2 finale (Image via AMC+)

After Lasher is hit and dies for the second time in the Mayfair Witches season 2 finale, Julien can plan even more easily. This time, though, his heart stops completely, and Rowan can't do anything to help.

Lasher has been hurt many times by the greed of the people around him, especially the people from the glen that he loved and trusted. Julien, on the other hand, is very good at taking advantage of situations.

People in the glen betrayed Lasher and killed him as a sacrifice several centuries ago. They probably didn't know that the Taltos family has powerful gifts running through it.

Even if Lasher and Emaleth had kids back then, it's likely that those kids would have been sacrificed, too. Julien's mother is the one who found out about the magic that runs through the Taltos family.

Mayfair Witches season 2 finale (Image via AMC+)

Since then, Julien's only goal has been to drink Lasher's blood, take his children, and become as powerful as a god. But Rowan's involvement has messed up Julien's plans. After drinking Lasher's blood, Julien's powers improve. But he knows that he can only really change the world by combining his powers with Rowan's.

Rowan would only have to drink her son's blood to be able to bring the dead back to life. But the problem is that this act would give power to more than just Rowan. He would also become very strong by improving her powers through Julien's. Rowan may want to bring Lasher back, which could be a tempting trade-off, but it would give Julien complete power, which could be very bad.

Sip and the Talamasca save Lasher's children and keep Julien busy, which buys Rowan some time. Unfortunately, Julien's new lightning-calling power makes things more difficult. The Talamasca agents and the children are able to get away safely, but Julien kills Polina with a lightning bolt.

A dark legacy starts with the birth of Emaleth’s child

Mayfair Witches season 2 finale (Image via AMC+)

In the Mayfair Witches season 2 finale, Emaleth's pregnancy is revealed. The Taltos family history can be found in Lasher's child with Emaleth. It's quite clear that this child won't be innocent for long as Emaleth gets ready to give birth. The Taltos children grow very quickly, and there is a good chance that they will become very powerful beings.

The child seems to be the future of the Mayfair family, and the stakes are higher as Rowan thinks about what it means to have a child. At first, Emaleth feels safe with Ian's family. She doesn't want to go back to New Orleans, but Rowan's choices affect the child's future.

With Taltos blood, this child's birth marks the start of a new generation of strong people whose effects will be felt throughout the Mayfair family for years to come.

Rowan’s emotional conflict lies between power and morality

Mayfair Witches season 2 finale (Image via AMC+)

Rowan's inner struggle is one of the most interesting parts of the Mayfair Witches season 2 finale. Rowan has to deal with her growing powers, and on her journey, she has to make peace with the dark parts of herself.

While she waits outside of Emaleth's room, she feels a lot of different emotions. She is getting ready to become a grandmother, but she is also feeling jealous and unsure of what is right and wrong.

The part where Rowan's magic is fully restored is another important turning point in her growth. She gets all of her powers back with Sip's help, but she has to face the harsh truth of her family's history.

Julien's betrayal and manipulation show the morally gray Mayfair family, and Rowan's choices are driven by her need to protect Lasher and her unborn grandson.

Julien’s betrayal and the cost of deception

Mayfair Witches season 2 finale (Image via AMC+)

In Mayfair Witches season 2 finale, Julien Mayfair betrays everyone around him. Julien planned the ritual to take on Lasher's power, and his ultimate goal is to become like a god.

As he wants power and takes advantage of the family, he has to kill Lasher. But when Rowan's magic brings Lasher back to life, it shows that he was lying. Julien's actions show that he doesn't care about family ties at all, and his need for power makes him use and manipulate the people closest to him.

Julien's betrayal hurts Rowan personally, but it also says something bigger about how power can make people do bad things. His desire to become all-powerful and his willingness to kill his son Ian are what bring him down. Even though he was successful in getting Lasher's blood, Julien's future is still uncertain, and his relationship with Rowan is far from over.

Rowan vs. Julien: The final showdown

Mayfair Witches season 2 finale (Image via AMC+)

There is one last fight between Rowan and Julien in the Mayfair Witches season 2 finale. Now that Lasher is back and Julien can't get to the Taltos children, Rowan gets ready for the battle that's coming. Julien waits in the shadows for the right time to strike while she stands outside without fear.

This last scene represents the ongoing fight between Rowan and Julien, who are both trying to get the most power. Julien, on the other hand, uses and manipulates people, while Rowan's journey is one of finding herself and accepting her powers.

During the fight, Amintha throws an axe toward Lasher, which strikes his chest and eventually kills him. While she resists drinking Lasher's blood initially, she ends up drinking it.

Rowan leaves Lark, and the season comes to an end

Mayfair Witches season 2 finale (Image via AMC+)

In Mayfair Witches season 2 finale, Rowan tells Lark about her plans for the future while she is on the way back to New Orleans with Moira and Lark. She doesn't tell Lark that she has already consumed the blood, though.

Lark finds it odd that her eyes light up when she talks about it. He agrees with Rowan that she should use her powers to heal, but he doesn't agree with her dangerous pursuit of Julien.

As things get worse, Lark drinks a potion to erase his memories of Rowan. Then they part ways. Rowan finally does what she set out to do in Scotland. However, no one gets to see what is inside the broken-down Mayfair home.

But the sounds of happiness make it sound like she was able to wake up Jojo and Daphne. Even though Rowan is happy for a short time, she needs to be careful because Julien is already keeping a close eye on her.

In short, the end of Mayfair Witches season 2 also shows different ideas about power and right and wrong, making it impossible for them to get along, and Rowan ends up leaving Lark behind.

By showing the human point of view, Lark can't understand how heavy Rowan's power is. The tension between the real world and the supernatural forces that Rowan now embraces is shown by his refusal to follow her.

The irony is clear: Rowan used to hold on tight to her human identity, but now she rejects it completely in favour of her supernatural plan. Lark's departure is the last link between her human life and her new life as a vampire.

Rowan's journey from innocence to power has now come full circle, leaving her ready to face the future alone, which makes this moment significant metaphorically.

Mayfair Witches season 2 is available to stream on AMC+.

