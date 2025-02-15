What time will Mayfair witches season 2 episode 6 be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 is almost here. Adapted from Anne Rice's novel trilogy, the series revolves around the Mayfair family, Lasher, and the Taltos. Episode 6 will first air on AMC and will later be available to stream on services like Prime Video.

Rowan, a strong witch who is trying to find a balance between her feelings and her newfound powers, is the main focus of Mayfair Witches. In season 2, she faces both supernatural and personal problems.

In this episode, she goes on a trip across Scotland to find the mysterious Lasher. Moira, Cortland, and Lark will learn more about their family tree and the evil forces that run through it with her. As they look for answers to secrets that have been kept for a long time, the tension rises.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6, titled Michaelmas, is scheduled to premiere on AMC at 9 pm ET on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The episode will be subsequently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video at 12 am on February 17, 2025.

The episode will first air on AMC at 9 pm ET on February 16, 2025, and on AMC+ the following day. Prime Video subscribers can catch the episode at 12 am on February 17, 2025, marking the arrival of the sixth episode worldwide. Here’s a breakdown of the release time for Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 in different regions:

Region Release Day & Date Local Time USA (Pacific Time) February 17, 2025 12:00 am PT USA (Eastern Time) February 17, 2025 3:00 am ET Brazil (BRT) February 17, 2025 6:00 am BRT UK (BST) February 17, 2025 8:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) February 17, 2025 9:00 am CET India (IST) February 17, 2025 1:30 pm IST South Africa (SAST) February 17, 2025 10:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) February 17, 2025 3:00 pm PHT Australia (ACDT) February 17, 2025 6:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) February 17, 2025 8:00 pm NZST

To catch the episode on Amazon Prime Video, viewers will require a subscription, which is priced at a monthly rate of $14.99 and an annual rate of $139. On the other hand, AMC+ offers an ad-free plan for $9.99 per month.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 preview: What to expect

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 named Michaelmas, will follow Rowan, Moira, Cortland, and Lark as they search for Lasher through the beautiful scenery of Scotland. The episode will be mostly about their search for the powerful supernatural being.

There will be some intense moments as the characters deal with both outside threats and their own fears. Fans can look forward to a thrilling mix of high stakes and drama, that will test the group's bonds.

As the search goes on and tensions rise, Sip has his own problems with the Talamasca organization, which is very secretive. This side story should add to the mystery of the Mayfair Witches as Sip struggles with loyalty and the truth.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5 recap: Julien’s Victrola

Rowan gets stuck in Julien's supernatural world inside the Victrola in Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5 titled, Julien's Victrola. After breaking a very important rule without meaning to, she splits into two separate beings: Heart Rowan, who is driven by emotions, and Head Rowan, who is driven by logic.

Rowan's life is in danger because of the split, and she only has 40 minutes to bring both halves back together or face deadly consequences.

When Lark shows up at the Mayfair house, he finds that Rowan and Lasher both have a chromosomal problem. This makes us wonder more about their relationship.

Julien takes advantage of the situation and bets Rowan's life on whether she can erase Lark's memories to keep the family's secrets safe. The fact that Heart Rowan says no shows that emotional intelligence is just as strong as logic.

Head Rowan finds an important clue that leads her to Donnelaith, a hidden village in Scotland that holds the key to finding Lasher while she is with Julien. Rowan is back to her emotional and logical self by the end of the episode. She is now getting ready to go to Scotland with Lark to face the deeper mysteries surrounding Lasher and the Taltos.

Catch Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 on AMC+ and Amazon Prime.

