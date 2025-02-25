Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 8, titled The Innocents, will be released on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 9 pm ET on AMC. In this episode, Rowan Fielding, a young neurosurgeon who is coming to terms with her new witch powers, continues her supernatural journey.

Rowan is under more and more pressure in The Innocents as her powers get stronger and she learns more about the dark history of her family. The episode will show more of her struggle with having two identities as she is torn between being a doctor and coming from a witchcraft family.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 8 will have a mix of supernatural drama and suspense. It will likely have more shocking moments and set the stage for even bigger things to happen.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 8 releases March 2, 2025

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 8 will be available to watch on AMC at 9 pm ET on Sunday, March 2, 2025. For viewers in different time zones and regions, the episode will be released at various times, so make sure to check the timings to avoid missing out on this thrilling installment.

Here’s the updated table for the release details of Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 8:

Region Release Day & Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Sunday, March 2, 2025 6:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Sunday, March 2, 2025 9:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Sunday, March 2, 2025 11:00 pm BRT UK (BST) Monday, March 3, 2025 2:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Monday, March 3, 2025 3:00 am CET India (IST) Monday, March 3, 2025 7:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Monday, March 3, 2025 4:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Monday, March 3, 2025 9:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Monday, March 3, 2025 12:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Monday, March 3, 2025 2:00 pm NZST

Where to watch

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 8 will be available to stream on AMC+ for viewers who prefer on-demand access. It will also air on AMC at 9 PM ET. For those who have cable subscriptions, AMC is part of many major cable packages.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 recap

The story of the Mayfair witches and the Taltos takes another dramatic turn in Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 called A Tangled Web. Once more, Lasher is very important. This time, he marries Emaleth, a strong Taltos, in a very dark and religious ceremony. A prophecy about the Mayfair family and the future of the world as a whole will be fulfilled by this event.

As the episode goes on, Lasher goes back to his old name, Ashlar, which makes Rowan's relationship with him even more complicated. Rowan is still getting used to the fact that she is a witch, so she isn't sure what she should do about Lasher's plans.

While this is going on, Cortland and Ian's trip to see their father Julien reveals family secrets and breaks trust. Cortland's immortality is revealed, and his fate becomes linked to Julien's controlling behavior, which ends in tragedy.

Rowan is on a dangerous journey through dark tunnels to find Lasher when she meets Ian's wife Amintha, who also wants Lasher's blood for her own reasons. The episode ends with Lasher and Emaleth's unsettling wedding, which marks the start of a new, scary era. Rowan now has to decide whether to stay loyal to his family or take the power that could change the world.

What to expect from Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 8

A still from Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 (Image via AMC+)

The stakes keep going up for Rowan as she faces a new, scary presence that has been following her family for generations as her powers grow and she learns more about her witch heritage. Rowan will face the dark history of the Mayfair family and find out shocking secrets that could make her question everything she thought she knew about her family.

Viewers can expect the episode to focus on Rowan's ongoing battle between her medical career and her witchcraft powers, as well as her growing understanding of her fate.

The episode also seems to go into more detail about Lasher and Emaleth's goals. Their growing friendship could be dangerous for Rowan and her family. Also, fans can look forward to more supernatural events as Rowan struggles to understand her powers and the scary effects of having witch roots.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 8 is available to stream on AMC+.

