Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7, titled A Tangled Web, will be airing soon. This series continues to intrigue audiences with its mix of supernatural elements and emotional depth. Set to release on February 23, 2025, the episode will explore more of the complex journey of Rowan Fielding, who is grappling with the challenges of her newfound witchy legacy.

Rowan, a skilled neurosurgeon, discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a powerful witch family. Her life is turned upside down as she learns to deal with her new powers and the dark history of her family.

Since learning of her lineage, Rowan has been dealing with the evil forces that run through her family tree. Her powers will grow in episode 7, which will likely make things more exciting as the stakes get higher.

Fans can expect the most recent episode to go into more detail about Rowan's inheritance and her fight to control her powers. Every second that goes by makes the tension rise, and episode 7 looks like it will keep viewers interested.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 premieres on February 23, 2025

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 will air on AMC on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET. The release is another big moment in the series. Rowan Fielding is now facing bigger problems as she tries to find out the truth about her family and her powers. A Tangled Web, the title of this episode, seems to have shocking revelations, emotional moments, and twists that you won't see coming.

Region (Time Zone) Release Day and Date Local Time USA (Pacific Time) Sunday, February 23, 2025 6:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Sunday, February 23, 2025 9:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Sunday, February 23, 2025 11:00 pm BRT UK (BST) Monday, February 24, 2025 2:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Monday, February 24, 2025 3:00 am CET India (IST) Monday, February 24, 2025 7:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Monday, February 24, 2025 4:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Monday, February 24, 2025 10:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Monday, February 24, 2025 12:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Monday, February 24, 2025 3:00 pm NZST

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 recap

In Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6, Michaelmas, Rowan and her friends go to Kilbride, a small village in Scotland, to look for Lasher, who has changed his name and is now known as Saint Ashlar.

When they get there, it's Michaelmas, which at first looks like a normal Catholic holiday but quickly turns into a darker, more pagan event. Rowan gets worried when she thinks she sees Albrecht, but the strange figure disappears before she can talk to him.

Rowan's worries grow as the episode goes on because her friend Moira goes missing, and she learns what Ian Mayfair's real plan is.

Ian plans to marry Lasher, the last of the Taltos species, to Emaleth in a ceremony that is said to bring the Mayfair family wealth forever. Rowan, meanwhile, finds out about secret things and talks to Ian about how he is being dishonest.

In a shocking turn of events, Ian's son Hamish betrays Rowan by locking her in a dark underground tunnel. This makes her even more determined to find out the dark secrets of the Mayfair family.

What to expect from Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7, A Tangled Web, appears to be full of shocking turns. It will likely reveal more information about Rowan's complicated life as a witch. Rowan has to deal with both her growing powers and the evil forces that are trying to stop her in this episode.

She will have trouble figuring out her place in the Mayfair family and how much responsibility comes with her skills. Rowan has to deal with both family betrayal and her own fears, which makes things worse. She has to make hard decisions that could change the course of her future.

Fans can expect Rowan to find out more secrets about her family's dark past. This will help them understand her powers and her legacy better. Rowan will be under even more pressure because Lasher is close by and the family's plans are unclear.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 is sure to be exciting, dramatic, and full of surprises that will make viewers eager for the next episode.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 will be available to stream on AMC+.

