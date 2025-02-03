Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5 ending explained: How does Julien's past influence Mayfair's future?

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5 titled Julien’s Victrola aired on February 2, 2025. Directed with precision, the fifth episode presents the complexities of the Mayfair family, especially with Julien’s manipulative power. As the episode goes on, Rowan struggles with two sides of herself and has to face the parts she has kept hidden.

In Julien's Victrola, Rowan feels trapped in Julien's strange world after dividing her soul into two parts—one for her thoughts and the other for her feelings. This divide is important for the episode's ending, as both sides of Rowan's personality must come together to survive.

Julien's past actions with the Mayfair family's mysterious history and his influence on Rowan's life lead her to discover hidden secrets and face powerful supernatural forces.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5, Julien’s Victrola. Reader's discretion is needed.

The clock ticks down: The final moments of Rowan's struggle in Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5

In the last moments of Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5, Heart Rowan and Head Rowan are anxiously trying to come together before it's too late. Rowan has just 40 minutes to decide something that could affect her chances of living. Julien's real plans start to show, increasing the tension, while old powers seem to hold the Mayfair family more tightly.

The split: Rowan’s encounter with Julien

At the beginning of Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5, Rowan's meeting with Julien in his world is very confusing. The scene takes place in the victrola, a strange, enclosed space that shows Julien’s messed-up view of reality.

Rowan soon realizes that when she arrives in this world, she accidentally breaks an important rule: it's necessary to ask for permission before leaving. Because of this, she becomes two different versions of herself—Heart Rowan and Head Rowan.

Heart Rowan, filled with emotions, stays in the victrola, while Head Rowan comes back to the human world, although he is weaker. The pressure builds as both parts of Rowan need to come together quickly, or Rowan could die in either world because of the separation.

Julien is a key part of this situation because his mysterious behavior and control over the victrola make things feel uneasy. He is not only an opponent but also someone who controls Rowan's destiny behind the scenes.

He shows Rowan that she has made things difficult for herself by not following his "rules." Rowan's serious situation is even more intense, as time is running out for her.

Julien’s tragic past and the Mayfair legacy

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5 focuses on Julien's past. It follows her link to the old Scottish village of Donnelaith. This hidden place, kept from the modern world, plays a key role in the growing mystery.

As Rowan learns about Julien's past, she finds out that his family has strong connections to this place, as the first Mayfairs came from here. This discovery makes things more interesting, especially when Cortland, who is Rowan's half-brother, begins to remember old childhood trips to Scotland.

Moira can read memories and finds out that Albrecht has removed Cortland’s memories. This revelation suggests that Julien is more linked to the old Mayfair family than anyone thought.

Julien's darker intentions become clearer. He says his relationship with the Mayfairs in New Orleans has always been less important than his loyalty to the old gods and their need for blood sacrifices. This connection is important for understanding why Julien acts the way he does and why he doesn't care about his family's well-being.

For him, the Mayfair family line is a way to achieve his goals, and the tradition of blood sacrifice is important to fulfilling the prophecy about Rowan's role in Lasher's birth.

The Taltos: Unveiling the ancient Gods’ influence

As Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5 goes on, the idea of Taltos, old beings connected to the pagan gods, becomes an important focus. Julien, a strong believer in the old gods, talks about Marguerite Mayfair, Rowan's great-grandmother, who knew a lot about these gods. Rowan learns more about the Taltos by reading Marguerite’s writings.

The torn pages from Marguerite's journal contain important secrets about these beings and their link to Lasher.

At this point, it is revealed that the Taltos might be connected to the old gods, and Lasher's appearance could be part of a bigger and more sinister plan. The true nature of the Taltos is still a mystery, making viewers curious about how these ancient beings will affect the family's future.

Julien has power over the Mayfair family because he understands the Taltos. This knowledge helps him control people, including Rowan.

Heart vs. Head: The battle for Rowan’s survival

As Rowan works to bring together the two parts of her soul, the episode becomes more focused on her mental state. Heart Rowan is now in the real world and finds it hard to manage her feelings, especially about Lark.

Lark's discovery that he, Rowan, and Lasher have the same genetic issue puts Rowan in a tough moral situation. Whether she should wipe Lark's memories, as Julien suggests, to keep the Mayfair secrets safe, or just let him keep what he knows, Rowan's battle between her thoughts and feelings goes on.

Meanwhile, Julien manipulates the situation by offering Rowan a dangerous wager: if Heart Rowan erases Lark’s memories, Julien will free her from his twisted grip. But Heart Rowan won't erase Lark's memories because he can't betray him like that.

Heart Rowan's choice is the key moment in the episode. She understands herself better and realizes her ability to withstand Julien's control.

Albrecht’s role in the Mayfair family drama

As the story goes on, Albrecht plays a big part in changing memories and hiding the truth about the Mayfair family's history. His link to Donnelaith, the magical Scottish village, makes the story more complicated.

At first, Albrecht seems to be a friend, but it is now clear that he is only looking out for his interests, even if it harms the Mayfairs. His betrayal of Julien, as he cuts his throat, shows a bigger conflict between the two men that will likely affect the Mayfair family's future.

Albrecht's action of wiping Cortland's memories shows how far he will go to control the Mayfair family. His help to Julien in keeping important information from the rest of the family shows that he is clever and willing to be tough. The conflict between Albrecht and Julien intensifies, leading to an exciting showdown in future episodes.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5 is available to stream on AMC+.

