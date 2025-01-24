Mayfair Witches: Why does Lasher need 13 witches? Explained

Since premiering on January 8, 2023, the AMC series Mayfair Witches has enthralled audiences as a dark, complex adaptation based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy. The entire story centers around the mystical 13th Witch Prophecy, which was revealed slowly so that its main purpose is unfolded in the suspenseful narrative of the series.

A supernatural mystery is at the heart of this prophecy with Lasher, an ancient spirit tied to the Mayfair family, and his ultimate goal of orchestrating his rebirth. Throughout the first season, the prophecy is teased as being crucial to the story of the Mayfair family.

Lasher requires 13 witches to fulfill the 13th Witch Prophecy so he can be reborn through the 13th witch in the Mayfair family lineage. At the end of the season, it is clear how the prophecy fits into everything Lasher has planned, which will all lead to greater conflicts in future seasons.

Lasher and the 13 witches in Mayfair Witches explored

The 13th Witch Prophecy forms a central foundation in the storyline of the Mayfair Witches. It pertains to the birth of the 13th witch in the lineage of the Mayfair family who is meant to play an essential role in the return to power of Lasher.

Lasher, being the shape-shifting spirit and an entity connected with the Mayfair witches, employs the prophecy for his own rebirth into the physical world. The 13th witch is an important figure in the family but also serves as a gateway for Lasher to come fully into being, utilizing her lineage and abilities to realize his ultimate objective.

Throughout the series, subtle hints build toward this revelation. Lasher manipulates events to align with the prophecy, ensuring that the 13th witch accepts her role. Cortland Mayfair, the patriarch of the family, supports Lasher's plan, believing he will benefit from the prophecy’s fulfillment.

As Rowan uncovers her place within the prophecy, she must navigate the complex dynamics of her family, her newfound powers, and her uneasy alliance with Lasher.

How does the prophecy unfold in Mayfair Witches? Exploring in detail

Rowan starts her journey as the 13th witch at the funeral of her mother after learning about the family legacy. The turning point of the story arrives when Cortland convinces Rowan that Lasher is a gift rather than a curse. Wearing the necklace of her mother, the connection with Lasher begins Rowan's transition into accepting the prophecy.

As the season moves on, it becomes known that Rowan is pregnant, which is also connected to a prophecy; the pregnancy moves at warp speed, indicating the rapidity of Lasher's plan. Initially, Rowan resists her role, but she finally accepts it after a series of traumatic events, including the murder of her cousin, Tessa, by witch hunters.

Driven by grief and anger, Rowan summons Lasher to avenge Tessa's death. In turn, Lasher empowers Rowan by unlocking her ancestral knowledge and abilities in preparation for the climax of the prophecy.

In a chilling finale, Rowan gives birth to Lasher's child, fulfilling the prophecy and granting Lasher a new physical form.

This moment not only solidifies Rowan's place in the Mayfair lineage but also sets up a new chapter of power struggles and supernatural intrigue.

What happens after Rowan’s pregnancy?

The fulfillment of the prophecy has far-reaching consequences for Rowan and the Mayfair family. After giving birth, Rowan gains extraordinary powers that she uses to confront those who betrayed her. In a dramatic confrontation, she turns Cortland into stone after learning he was responsible for her mother’s death.

However, with this growth in mistrust comes the extension to Ciprien, her love interest, who also happens to be a threat to her child. To ensure the safety of her baby, Rowan declares her independence, signaling the change in character from a reluctant participant to a powerful, self-assured figure.

The final episode of season 1 leaves several unanswered questions: What does Lasher want, now that he has been reborn? How will Rowan's newfound powers present for her?

What role will the Mayfair family play in the events that are unfolding? These questions create an anticipation of what the next season may bring when the effects of the prophecy should begin to emerge more clearly.

What is Mayfair Witches about?

Mayfair Witches (Image Via AMC)

The supernatural horror series Mayfair Witches, developed from Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, introduces a neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding, who is suddenly revealed to be an heir of a house of powerful witches.

As such, she has to face the fact that Lasher, a spirit tied to Mayfair witches for generations, comes into her life. The second installment of AMC's Immortal Universe, this show is part of a shared cinematic universe inspired by Rice's novels.

Its forerunner was Interview with the Vampire, which first ushered audiences into this elaborately conceived world of supernatural beings and gothic storytelling. Mayfair Witches is full of complex characters and explores the themes of power, legacy, and identity.

Starring Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Harry Hamlin, and Jack Huston in the lead, among many other notable actors, this series blends family drama with supernatural intrigue.

Interested viewers can watch Mayfair Witches on AMC exclusively.

