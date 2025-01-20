Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4, titled Double Helix, is all set to premiere on January 26, 2025, at 9 pm ET on AMC+.

The show follows Rowan, played by Alexandra Daddario, who finds out she is related to a powerful witch family. As she learns more about the dark past of her family, she faces problems that test her strength and loyalty. The series is a perfect mix of mystery, family drama, and supernatural elements.

Episode 4 looks like it will focus on Rowan's journey to make things right and deal with her complicated relationship with Lasher.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4. Reader's discretion is needed.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4 releases on January 26, 2025

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4 will air on AMC+ on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Fans worldwide can tune in according to their local time zones.

Here’s looking into the time for all regions:

Region (Time Zone) Release Day and Date Local Time USA (Pacific Time) Sunday, January 26, 2025 6:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Sunday, January 26, 2025 9:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Sunday, January 26, 2025 11:00 pm BRT UK (BST) Monday, January 27, 2025 2:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Monday, January 27, 2025 3:00 am CET India (IST) Monday, January 27, 2025 7:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Monday, January 27, 2025 4:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Monday, January 27, 2025 10:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Monday, January 27, 2025 12:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Monday, January 27, 2025 2:30 pm NZST

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 recap

In episode 3, Cover the Mirrors, Rowan tries to bring her family together and protect Lasher with a spell. But Cortland's betrayal and her own growing power throw off her plans.

A family get-together that was supposed to attract Lasher turns into chaos when people lose trust in each other. Rowan's careless use of magic traps Jojo and Daphne, which makes her even less trustworthy.

While this is going on, Lasher's storyline turns darker. He starts to embrace his evil side with the help of Felix, a vampire from Interview with the Vampire. This leads to a tense argument at Evelyn's bar and a dramatic fight outside of the Mayfair home.

The Talamasca steps in and uses a gas device to attack Lasher. However, Rowan gets hit in the crossfire and loses consciousness. The future of the Mayfair family is uncertain now that Lasher has been restrained and taken away.

Rowan’s struggle to maintain control and the Talamasca’s involvement left viewers questioning the family’s fate. These events have set the stage for an even more thrilling episode 4.

What to expect from Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4?

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4 will go into more detail about Rowan's quest to find Lasher and fix the damage she caused. The summary makes it sound like Sip has trouble helping Rowan with her quest, even though he is important to the Talamasca.

The fact that he can't find Lasher makes people wonder about his relationships and the problems he's having with the Talamasca hierarchy.

The episode should show if Rowan can make peace with her relationship with Lasher since he has hurt the Mayfair women in the past. This moral dilemma makes her more complex and raises the stakes of the story.

Viewers can also expect Rowan and the Talamasca to have heated conversations, and there may be power struggles in the Mayfair family.

Rowan's powers are likely to keep getting stronger. This episode seems to reveal more about her fate and her part in the future of her family. Episode 4 might be a turning point in the series with exciting turns and emotional confrontations.

Mayfair Witches season 2 is available to stream on AMC+.

