What time will Mayfair Witches season 2 finale episode be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Mayfair Witches season 2 finale episode, The Innocents, will be released on Prime Video on March 3, 2025, at 12:00 am Pacific Time (PT). The supernatural drama series is based on Anne Rice's book The Witching Hour. Fans look forward to seeing how the season ends, especially since Rowan Fielding's journey into her witch heritage is becoming more intense.

Rowan Fielding is an intuitive neurosurgeon who finds out she is related to the powerful Mayfair family of witches. Rowan has to deal with the complicated parts of her magical heritage in season 2 while fighting evil forces that have been after her family for generations.

Rowan is having difficulty accepting her new life, and the season is building up to a dramatic climax with more mysteries and dangerous confrontations. The finale will likely show her full witch power and bring everything to a head as she makes important choices about her future and those of the people she cares about.

The last episode of Mayfair Witches season 2 will probably answer many questions. There might be a lot of emotional moments, dark secrets, and more. Rowan's power and family history will likely be explored more in the last episode.

Mayfair Witches season 2 finale episode will air on March 3, 2025

The last episode of Mayfair Witches season 2 will air on Prime Video at midnight on March 3, 2025, after it first airs on AMC+ at 9 pm ET on March 2, 2025. Fans worldwide are looking forward to this episode because it will likely show the dangerous end of Rowan's witchcraft journey and the tension in the Mayfair family.

Here is a breakdown of the release times for the Mayfair Witches season 2 finale episode in various regions:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Monday, March 2, 2025 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) Monday, March 2, 2025 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) Monday, March 2, 2025 5:00 am UK (BST) Monday, March 2, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) Monday, March 2, 2025 9:00 am India (IST) Monday, March 2, 2025 1:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Monday, March 2, 2025 10:00 am Philippines (PHT) Monday, March 2, 2025 4:00 pm Australia (ACDT) Monday, March 2, 2025 6:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Monday, March 2, 2025 8:30 pm

Where to watch?

The last episode of Mayfair Witches' second season will be available on Prime Video in most parts of the world. Viewers who are subscribed to Prime Video will be able to watch the episode at the time listed for their area.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 recap

In Mayfair Witches season 2, episode 7, A Tangled Web, Cortland and Ian have a tough conversation with their father, Julien. Unfortunately, Cortland tells Ian the terrible secret that he is immortal, even though he has his doubts.

Ian betrays Cortland while under the influence of Julien's dark magic, letting an evil spirit take over his immortal body. This sets off a chain of events that traps Cortland in Julien's sneaky plans. The main themes of these events are trust and betrayal.

While this is going on, Rowan's search for Lasher takes a darker turn. Rowan goes exploring in the tunnels below as her powers grow. There, she meets Amintha, who wants Lasher's blood for her own reasons. Rowan and Amintha make a weak alliance, even though they initially have problems.

Roman in Mayfair Witches season 2 (Image via YouTube/amc+)

Along the way, Rowan discovers that Lasher used to be Ashlar, making her feel bad about her family's history. This new information makes Rowan's struggle between loving her family and wanting to heal even stronger.

The most important thing about this episode is how Lasher changes. Now that he has more clarity, his goal is not to gain power but to restore balance. This change makes it harder for Rowan to make choices, especially since she is already struggling with her relationship with Moira and the growing tension in her family.

Lasher and Emaleth's wedding starts a scary new chapter that puts Rowan at a major crossroads. What she does now could change the course of the Mayfair family's history.

What to expect from Mayfair Witches season 2 finale episode?

Rowan might have difficulty accepting her witch powers in the last episode of Mayfair Witches season 2. Fans can expect a story strengthening Rowan's connections to her magical past.

As dark family secrets come to light, Rowan now may have to make important decisions about her future. Rowan's role in the Mayfair legacy seems to be quite clear, and the ending looks like it will be both emotional and full of action.

The season 2 finale episode of Mayfair Witches may have a satisfying end to the season's rising tensions. The episode is expected to wrap up any loose ends. So, there will probably be drama, suspense, and twists that will make viewers eager to see what happens next.

Mayfair Witches season 2 finale episode will be available to stream on Prime Video.

