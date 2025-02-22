What time will Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7, titled A Tangled Web, is set to premiere on AMC on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For Prime Video subscribers, episodes typically become available at 12:00 am Pacific Time (PT) on the release date.

The series centers on Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers her heritage as the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, Rowan must confront a sinister presence that has haunted her lineage for generations. Season 2 delves deeper into Rowan's journey, exploring the complexities of her abilities and the dark history of the Mayfair family.

In A Tangled Web, Rowan faces new challenges that test her understanding of her family's legacy and her powers. The episode promises to unravel more secrets, intensifying the suspense and drama that fans have come to love.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 releases on February 23, 2025

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The episode will be available at 12:00 am PT. Below is a table detailing the release timings across various regions:

Region Release Date and Day Local Time USA (Pacific Time) February 24, 2025, Monday 12:00 am (PT) USA (Eastern Time) February 24, 2025, Monday 3:00 am (ET) Brazil (BRT) February 24, 2025, Monday 5:00 am (BRT) UK (BST) February 24, 2025, Monday 8:00 am (BST) Central Europe (CET) February 24, 2025, Monday 9:00 am (CET) India (IST) February 24, 2025, Monday 1:30 pm (IST) South Africa (SAST) February 24, 2025, Monday 10:00 am (SAST) Philippines (PHT) February 24, 2025, Monday 4:00 pm (PHT) Australia (ACDT) February 24, 2025, Monday 6:30 pm (ACDT) New Zealand (NZST) February 24, 2025, Monday 8:30 pm (NZST)

Where to watch

Mayfair Witches season 2 is available for streaming on Prime Video. Subscribers can access new episodes as they are released, allowing fans worldwide to stay up-to-date with Rowan's unfolding story.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 recap

In season 2 episode 6, Mayfair Witches, viewers get to know more about the mysterious link between the Scottish Mayfair family and the ancient Taltos. Rowan, Cortland, Moira, and Lark go to Scotland to look for Lasher, but they quickly get caught up in a web of lies, secrets, and supernatural forces.

When they get to Donnelaith, several scary incidents begin to follow. Their car's tire goes flat, their hotel reservations go missing, and Moira is pulled away by an unknown force. They have no choice but to hide at Ian Mayfair's estate, where the Scottish Mayfairs have an unsettling amount of power.

Ian, who is powerful and cunning, gladly greets them but has ulterior motives. Soon, he tells Lasher about his plan to marry Emaleth, a Taltos bride who has been waiting hundreds of years for this moment.

Rowan learns right away that she is in a difficult position. The Scottish Mayfairs work as a tightly controlled group linked by dark magic. Ian takes advantage of Rowan's connection to Lasher and the family's history to control her.

He introduces her to Bonnie, a young girl from Mayfair who has a magical connection to him. This puts Rowan in a tough spot because if she hurts Ian, she will also hurt Bonnie. Meanwhile, Lasher experiences a rough time. He used to be a being of great power, but now he has to deal with his own death and other people's expectations.

The Mayfairs of Scotland think his marriage to Emaleth will bring back the Taltos bloodline, but Lasher isn't sure. His thoughts about his past actions make him question his future.

Rowan runs into Ian's son Hamish while she is trying to get away. He pretends to be a friend by showing the secret tunnels under the house. However, later, it is revealed that he betrayed her and left her trapped underground. Rowan is alone and at risk because her powers are limited and Ian has control over Lasher.

The episode ends on a cliffhanger, leaving an uncertain future for Rowan. The Scottish Mayfairs don't think she's as strong as she is, but it remains to be seen if she can beat them.

What to expect from Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 7?

The tension will rise when Rowan faces the problems that the Scottish Mayfairs bring up in episode 7. The threat of Lasher's marriage to Emaleth will make her more determined to keep her powers in check and protect her family.

The episode will likely explore the Mayfair family's dark past, revealing secrets that could change how Rowan sees her legacy. Rowan will need to be strong and creative to get through the complicated web of family ties and supernatural forces as alliances change and new threats appear.

Mayfair Witches season 2 is available to stream on AMC+.

