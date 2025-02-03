Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6, Michaelmas, is set to release on February 16, 2025. Based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, the show follows Dr Rowan Fielding (played by Alexandra Daddario), a neurosurgeon who discovers she is part of a powerful witch dynasty.

The story of Mayfair Witches season 2 follows Rowan Fielding, a skilled brain surgeon, who discovers she comes from a family of witches with a troubled past. As Rowan adjusts to her new life, she finds out that she is connected to Lasher, a harmful force linked to her family.

As Rowan acknowledges her new powers and the terrifying legacy she must confront, the show's plot explores themes of family, power, and the paranormal. Episode 5 prepares for episode 6 by sharing important information about Rowan's family history and her link to Lasher.

Trending

Rowan goes to Scotland to explore the mystery of Donnelaith and the Taltos, facing the dark powers that influence her future.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 releases on February 16, 2025

Expand Tweet

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 will be released on February 16, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET on AMC+. The episode will be on AMC, just like earlier ones this season.

Fans can expect the usual runtime of 45 minutes, which has been the same all season. Rowan's journey to learn about her family history and the supernatural powers affecting her future is getting more stressful as she encounters more challenges.

Here are the release times for Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6, broken down by region:

Region Release Day and Date Local Time USA (Pacific Time) Sunday, February 16, 2025 6:00 pm USA (Eastern Time) Sunday, February 16, 2025 9:00 pm Brazil (BRT) Sunday, February 16, 2025 11:00 pm UK (GMT) Monday, February 17, 2025 2:00 am Central Europe (CET) Monday, February 17, 2025 3:00 am India (IST) Monday, February 17, 2025 7:30 am South Africa (SAST) Monday, February 17, 2025 4:00 am Philippines (PHT) Monday, February 17, 2025 10:00 am Australia (ACDT) Monday, February 17, 2025 12:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Monday, February 17, 2025 2:30 pm

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5 recap

Expand Tweet

In Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5, Julien’s Victrola, Rowan gets stuck in Julien’s magical world inside the Victrola. Without realizing it, she breaks his rule of asking for permission before leaving. As a result, she splits into two parts: Heart Rowan (who feels emotions) and Head Rowan (who thinks logically).

Heart Rowan returns to the human world, but Head Rowan stays with Julien. This puts her in a dangerous situation where she has 40 minutes to bring both parts back together before she dies.

Lark arrives at the Mayfair house and reveals that Rowan and Lasher have the same genetic condition, which raises more questions about their relationship.

Julien is controlling the situation by making Rowan's survival depend on whether she will erase Lark's memories to keep the Mayfair secrets safe. However, Heart Rowan refuses, showing her feelings are as strong as her intelligence.

While working with Julien, Head Rowan discovers an important clue: a hidden Scottish village called Donnelaith may lead to finding Lasher. This discovery leads Rowan to Scotland, where she will face the hidden truths about her family and the supernatural powers affecting her life.

At the end of the episode, Rowan's injury is fully healed, and she feels a new sense of purpose. With Lark beside her, she gets ready to travel to Donnelaith, where she will discover secrets about the Taltos, her ancestors, and Lasher's real intentions.

In episode 5, viewers come to know about the Mayfair family, building an exciting conflict in future episodes.

What to expect from Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6?

Expand Tweet

In Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6, Rowan is preparing to face her destiny, and the episode is likely to be full of surprises. Viewers will see Rowan get closer to solving the mystery of Donnelaith and her connection to Lasher. This episode will look at Rowan's special abilities and journey to discover her family's difficult past.

As she goes to Scotland, she might meet new friends and have some difficulties with her old ones. The conflict between Rowan and Lasher is expected to increase as the Mayfair family experiences changes in power.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 will be available to stream on February 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback