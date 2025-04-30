The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

The highly anticipated The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is scheduled to arrive on AMC and AMC+ on May 4, 2025. On the channel, the episode will air at 9 pm ET/PT, and on the streaming service, the episode will be available from the same time onwards.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 will mark the return of the franchise's primary cast. While Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be resuming his role as Negan Smith, Lauren Cohan will make a comeback as Maggie Rhee. Others appearing in prominent roles this season include Gaius Charles, Mahina Napoleon, Željko Ivanek, Lisa Emery, Dascha Polanco, Logan Kim, and Kim Coates.

When it comes to the plot of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, the events of the season will pick up from where it left off last season. Based on a brief outline for the season provided by AMC, Negan and Maggie will find themselves on opposite sides. This will lead to severe consequences as they try to emerge from their circumstances.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1. Reader discretion is advised.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 release schedule

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premieres on Sunday, May 4, 2025, on AMC and AMC+ at 9 pm ET/PT. While AMC will only allow US residents to watch the show, AMC+ will allow a wider audience across the world to watch the same.

AMC+ is available as an extension on several streaming platforms. These platforms are Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and The Roku Channel. On all these streaming services, interested viewers can access AMC+ by just adding its subscription to their already existing platform subscriptions.

Because the show will be accessible to a broader audience, given below is a comprehensive schedule highlighting the show's premiere episode's release schedule in different regions based on their time zones.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 6:00 PM Eastern Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 9:00 PM Mountain Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time Sunday, May 4, 2025 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, May 5, 2025 6:30 AM New Zealand Standard Time Monday, May 5, 2025 1:00 PM

What is the plot of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2

Not much is said about the plot of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2. However, based on how the show's last season ended and what the trailers have hinted till now, it seems like Maggie and Negan will not get along this season.

This is natural after Maggie almost betrayed Negan in the show's last season and gave him up in return for her son, Hershel. That being said, on February 25, 2025, AMC published an article that highlighted the synopsis for season 2 of the show. It reads:

"In Season 2, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined."

Details regarding the cast and characters in the upcoming season of the show

As previously mentioned, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will be returning as Negan and Maggie in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2. Besides them, Gaius Charles will be appearing as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as The Croat, and Mahina Napoleon as Ginny.

Lisa Emery, Dascha Polanco, Logan Kim, and Kim Coates will also appear this season. They will play The Dama, Lucia Narvaez, Hershel Rhee, and Bruegel, respectively.

