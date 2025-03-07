"Glenn vs Negan but animated": Fans react as Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Steven Yeun once again face off in Invincible season 3

Invincible season 3 episode 7, the penultimate outing for this season, premiered yesterday on March 6, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Titled What Have I Done?, the episode finally gave fans the Invincible War after teasing it for a whole season. However, while the Invincible War only lasted for a single episode, the real surprise came at the end when the show teased a new character.

Warning: Spoilers for Invincible season 3 episode 7 to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

At the end of Invincible season 3 episode 7, fans got to see the debut of the villain known as Conquest. In the Invincible comics, Conquest is one of the most dangerous Viltrumites who takes joy in getting into fights and is also known for his brutal methods. The episode ends with the tease that he and Mark are going to throw down with each other.

However, Conquest in Invincible season 3 is voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan which makes this a The Walking Dead reunion as well since Steven Yeun is the one who voices Mark. In The Walking Dead show, Steven Yeun's character Glenn, was killed off by Morgan's Negan. This has led fans to react to the upcoming fight by saying that the two are finally set to have a rematch in a different universe.

"They got Jeffrey Dean Morgan to voice Conquest. We're getting Glenn vs Negan but animated in #Invincible. These guys have beef in every universe," said one fan on X.

"Glenn and Negan rematch was not what I expected but I actually kinda love it," reacted another fan.

"Next in Invincible: Glenn gets his a** beat by Negan again. Great reunion," joked another fan.

"This is going to be the most legendary rematch in TV history as you got Glenn finally getting his deserved rematch against Negan and people are not ready for how brutal this fight will be," said another fan.

Fans, who have read the comics, also further teased just how brutal this fight is going to be and showed their excitement for Jeffrey Dean Morgan voicing the role.

"CONQUEST HAS ARRIVED VOICED BY JEFFREY DEAN F*****G MORGAN. My favourite INVINCIBLE storyline of the series. With Steven Yeun & JDM LEADING IT? I couldn’t have asked for more. it couldn’t possibly be better than this. I must be dreaming," reacted one enthusiastic fan.

"Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Steven Yeun are really about to face off with what might be some of their best performances they’ve ever gave," reacted another fan.

When does Invincible season 3 episode 8 come out?

Invincible season 3 episode 8 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 13, 2025. The episode will be final outing of Invincible season 3 and will premiere on the streaming service at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription to the service, the show will be available at no further cost.

Going into the episode, fans can certainly expect a big fight between Conquest and Mark to close off the season. And if the comics are anything to go by, it will surely be brutal.

