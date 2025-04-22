The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2— Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is set to premiere its first episode on May 4, 2025, exclusively on AMC and AMC+ in the US. The series, created by Eli Jorné, is a direct sequel to The Walking Dead and is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman.

Ad

The upcoming season continues the story of Walking Dead characters Negan and Maggie. After being forced to team up in a post-apocalyptic New York in search of her son, Hershel, Maggie ultimately decides to trade Negan to the Croat. This decision reunites her with her son, but Negan is now under pressure for other motives.

As Negan embraces his role in bringing order to Staten Island, Maggie and Hershel try to escape while also seeking to end Dama's rule once and for all. The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who reprise their roles as Maggie and Negan, respectively.

Ad

Trending

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is set to be released on AMC and AMC+

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is set to premiere its first episode, titled Power Equals Power, on May 4, 2025, exclusively on AMC and AMC+.

This upcoming season will feature eight episodes, with new episodes airing every Sunday. According to IMDb, the series has garnered a positive average rating of 7.1/10 from over 27,000 reviews so far.

After airing on AMC, the season will also be available globally on Netflix and Prime Video, following the pattern established by the previous installment.

Ad

Cast and crew for the upcoming season

Chris Jericho, Scott M. Gimple, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Gaius Charles, Dascha Polanco, and Željko Ivanek speak onstage at The Walking Dead Universe panel during New York Comic Con 2024 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 18, 2024, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is created by Eli Jorné. Each episode will be directed by a different director, including Michael E. Satrazemis, Lauren Cohan, and Ed Ornelas. Adam Suschitzky is credited as the cinematographer for the new season, with filming taking place in Taunton, Massachusetts, according to WPRI, a local broadcast company.

Ad

The upcoming season of the post-apocalyptic horror drama television series stars Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Logan Kim. Other notable cast members include Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as The Croat, and Lisa Emery as The Dama. Dascha Polanco, Kim Coates, and Mahina Napoleon are also set to appear in the new season.

What is The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 all about?

Ad

The official trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 was released on March 20, 2025, on the official The Walking Dead YouTube channel. The trailer begins with melodious music playing in the background as it presents a post-apocalyptic Manhattan to the audience. It continues the story after Maggie trades Negan for Hershel with the Croat.

Negan is now under pressure to do the Dama's bidding to bring the Manhattan groups under her control. The trailer also showcases the return of Negan's murderous persona and features an upgrade to his old weapon, the barbed bat, now also electric.

Ad

Soon, Hershel makes Maggie realize that Negan may be acting under someone else's influence. After a change of heart, Maggie decides to re-enter Manhattan and rescue Negan, leading to a chain of horrifying events for herself, her son, and Negan.

Before the release of the upcoming season, the cast and creator Eli Jorné spoke about it in an interview with TV Insider in April 2025. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who stars as Negan, provided insight into the return of his favorite weapon, the barbed bat called Lucille. He explained that he's never had a prop as an actor that connected so deeply with a character and how Lucille makes Negan complete.

Ad

“I’ve never had a prop in my life as an actor that felt so innately mine and feels like an extension of the character. To have Lucille back, that’s when Negan was at his most Negan,” said Jeffrey in the interview.

As the excitement builds for the upcoming season, viewers can catch the premiere of the first episode on AMC and AMC+ on May 4, 2025. New episodes will be released every Sunday.

Ad

Stay tuned with us for further updates on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE