Yellowjackets season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Yellowjackets season 3 finally premiered this month after a long wait. The first two episodes of the season premiered on Showtime and Paramount+ on February 14, 2025, just in time for the season of love. However, the show signifies anything but love as it sees the return of its cannibalistic lead characters as they try to survive the harsh environments that they are in.

Yellowjackets season 3 again follows the group of teenagers who were left stranded in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashed while taking them to a soccer tournament. The show also features adult versions of them trying to navigate life as their past catches up with them.

With the first three episodes of the season already being aired, seven more episodes of the season remain. Follow along to find out when the rest of the episodes of the show will be released.

Release schedule for Yellowjackets season 3 explored

Yellowjackets season 3 premiered its first two episodes on Friday, February 14, 2025, on Showtime. After that, episode three of the series premiered a week later on February 21, 2025. A new episode of the show will premiere every Friday with there being 10 episodes in total this season.

The season finale for Yellowjackets season 3 is also set to air on April 11, 2025. Here is the complete release schedule for the latest outing of the show.

Episode Number Episode Title Episode Release Date 1 It Girl February 14, 2025 2 Dislocation February 14, 2025 3 Them's the Brakes February 21, 2025 4 12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis February 28, 2025 5 Did Tai Do That? March 7, 2025 6 Thanksgiving (Canada) March 14, 2025 7 Croak March 21, 2025 8 A Normal Life March 28, 2025 9 TBA April 4, 2025 10 TBA April 11, 2025

Where to watch Yellowjackets season 3?

Fans can tune in for season 3 when a new episode airs on Showtime every Friday. However, if fans miss the broadcast of the episode, then can wait until the Sunday of the week to catch the episode on Paramount+. However, viewers will require a valid subscription to the streaming service.

A Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription is available at $12.99 for a month and $119.99 for a year.

Cast of Yellowjackets season 3 explored

The show covers two time periods, so there are two different actors playing a younger and adult version of the characters present in the story. The show includes actors like Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Ella Purnell, and more. Among new faces, Hilary Swank and Joel McHale have joined this season, though more details are not available yet.

Here is the list of the primary cast and characters in the show:

Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nelisse as Shauna Shipman

Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa Turner

Ella Purnell as Jackie Taylor

Steven Krueger as Ben Scott

Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki

Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty as Misty Quigley

Sophie Thatcher as Natalie Scatorccio

Simone Kessell and Courtney Eaton as Charlotte Matthews

Lauren Ambrose and Liv Hewson as Vanessa Palmer

Kevin Alves as Travis Martinez

Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki

What is Yellowjackets season 3 about?

Season 3 picks up from the events of season 2 and focuses on the stranded soccer team still trying to survive in the Canadian wilderness. In the present, the past of the characters catches up with them and they find themselves in a new controversy after the death of Natalie.

The official synopsis reads:

"The Yellowjackets continue to fight for survival after a brutal winter in The Wilderness. In the present day, still reeling from Natalie’s death, the survivors are forced to uncover secrets they thought were buried for good."

For further updates on season 3 of the show, be sure to stay tuned with us.

