5 shows and films starring Ella Purnell to watch ahead of Fallout

The reviews of the latest American drama from Amazon Prime Video, Fallout, have started pouring in, with special mention for Ella Purnell's outstanding performance so far. Purnell stars as the protagonist, Lucy MacLea, in the post-apocalyptic drama based on the eponymous video game franchise by Bethesda Softworks.

The eight-part series premiered on Prime Video on April 10, 2024, along with actors Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan in the cast. As Ella Purnell's Lucy ventures out into the Wastelands in the show, let us take a look at five other series and films featuring her to add to the watchlist.

Five shows and films starring Ella Purnell: Details explored

1) Arcane on Netflix

Arcane, the visually stunning animated steampunk action series, is set in the universe of the crowd-popular video game, League of Legends, and revolves around the sisters Jinx and Vi. In the series, Ella Purnell voices the character of Jinx, the younger sister, who is caught up in the power struggle in the city of Piltover.

The official synopsis reads:

"Amid the stark discord of twin cities, Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions."

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, Arcane has been widely applauded for its storytelling, breathtaking animation, and compelling portrayal of characters. The show has a Tomatometer rating of 100%.

2) Invincible on Amazon Prime

A still of Jane in Invincible (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

With a 99% Tomatometer rating, Robert Kirkman's adult animated superhero television series, Invincible, has Ella Purnell voicing the role of Jane - the archaeologist who discovers the Tomb of Ka-Hor and in turn, awakens him.

The official synopsis of Invincible reads:

"Seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson is just like every guy his age, except that his father is Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet. As Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Based on the comic series of the same name, the show revolves around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who is guided about the ways of a superhero by his father, Omni-Man (played by J. K. Simmons). The production of the third season of the hit show is underway.

3) Yellowjackets

The Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's drama series, Yellowjackets, has Ella Purnell deliver a standout performance as Jackie Taylor - one of the plane crash survivors. The queen bee and the captain of the high school soccer team, Jackie was declared the fan-favorite within a few hours of the show's release. The show follows the plot given below:

"A wildly talented girls high school soccer team become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness."

Yellowjackets is a show based on the theme of survival wherein the dynamics between the characters are challenged due to circumstances.

4) Ordeal by Innocence on Prime Video

A still from Ordeal by Innocence (Image via BBC One)

Based on the novel by Agatha Christie, Ordeal by Innocence is a BBC One miniseries that features Purnell in the role of Hester Argyll - the youngest of the children whom the Argyll family had adopted.

The official synopsis of the show is as follows:

"Christmas 1954. Wealthy philanthropist Rachel Argyll is murdered at her family estate Sunny Point. Her adopted son Jack Argyll is arrested for her murder. He vehemently protests his innocence."

Ordeal by Innocence was scheduled to be broadcast as part of BBC's 2017 Christmas program. It was aired in April 2018 after BBC replaced Ed Westwick with Christian Cooke owing to assault allegations against Westwick by Rachel Eck during a Buzzfeed interview.

5) Wildlike (2014)

This American feature, directed by Frank Hall Green, revolved around Ella Purnell's character - Mackenzie. Mackenzie is a 14-year-old girl who runs away from her Uncle's home after she is s*xually assaulted by him. The official synopsis of Wildlike reads:

"After conditions in her new home become unbearable, a teenage girl runs away and befriends an older man preparing for a hike through the Alaskan wilderness."

With a 93% Tomatometer rating, Purnell's portrayal of the teenager who is lost and then found by Bruce Greenwood's Rene Bartlett is moving and thought-provoking.

Fallout premiered on April 10, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.