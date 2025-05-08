The Boys add some satire to the Papal Conclave as Homelander steps up for Pope

The Boys, created by Eric Kripke, is widely known for its satirical references to real-life events. On May 7, 2025, with the Papal Conclave underway following Pope Francis's passing, one of the show's social media accounts shared a photo of the antagonist Homelander.

In the picture, Homelander is seen clasping his hands in prayer, his face bearing a reverent expression, and is edited to wear the Pope's famous hat. The image also features the headline "Breaking: Homelander Offers to be Pope." The post reads:

"There are many worthy candidates, and this afternoon, you can add one more to the list – Homelander. Selfless as ever, our greatest hero just offered to assume the world’s holiest position if called upon. Faithful, forgiving, and flawless in every way – he’d make a GREAT pope!"

Antony Starr's thoughts on Eric Kripke taking inspiration from real-life politics for The Boys

In an interview with Discussing Film on June 25, 2024, Antony Starr, who appears as Homelander in The Boys, noted that Kripke has a specific person in mind when he writes the series and Homelander scenes.

"I think there's a very obvious human being that I know that Eric has steered the character towards. I understand why and I agree with that choice. I love that choice," Starr said.

Since the premiere of The Boys, Homelander has been noted to be shaped after the current U.S. president, Donald Trump. Starr stated that he does not mind the real-world references. While he agreed with Kripke's methods, he wanted what was best for the character. He told the outlet:

"But first and foremost, for me personally I...whatever we’re doing has to ring true to the character in this world in this universe which isn't real, you know, and I think through it all we come up with something that marries the two and it’s a lot of fun."

Four seasons of The Boys have been released so far, and a fifth is in the making. Season 5 does not have a release date yet, but Karl Urban, who plays Butcher, teased in an Instagram post on July 19, 2024, that it will be released in 2026.

The Boys creator Eric Kripke on Supernatural reunion

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles joined the series as Soldier Boy and will reprise his role regularly. Ackles' Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will also appear in season 5.

In an interview with TV Line published on May 5, 2025, show creator Eric Kripke stated that Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins will cross paths in the upcoming season.

"It’s a blast. We already shot it. I will confirm that Jared, Jensen, and Misha are all in the same frame together, and in the same storyline, and interacting with each other," Kripke stated.

Kripke also shared that the shooting was a reunion even behind the scenes, as Supernatural director Phil Sgriccia joined the group. Kripke said:

"Having the five of us back together on set, filming, was just so fun and like a high school reunion, and you immediately fall into all your old patterns."

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video.

